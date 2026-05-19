Can Coeur Mining Sustain Its Rapid Cash Expansion Momentum?

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE continued to strengthen its liquidity profile in the first quarter of 2026, ending the period with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $843 million. This marks a sharp increase from around $77.6 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The company’s cash balance also climbed significantly from nearly $554 million sequentially.

The substantial increase was supported by strong operational execution across Coeur’s mining portfolio and favorable market conditions. Higher realized gold and silver prices, improved mine performance and better operational efficiencies across key assets supported stronger cash generation during the quarter. Contributions from Las Chispas, Palmarejo and Rochester continued to enhance margins and operating momentum.

The recently completed New Gold acquisition further strengthened Coeur’s production platform through the addition of the New Afton and Rainy River operations. The company also benefited from improved production mix, disciplined cost management and growing scale across its diversified asset base. In addition, stronger operating performance across multiple mines and successful integration efforts helped drive record adjusted EBITDA and supported continued liquidity expansion.

Among peers, Newmont Corporation NEM also reported strong liquidity growth, with cash and cash equivalents reaching about $8.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 compared with nearly $4.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by healthy operating cash flow generation, supported by elevated gold prices, stable output from Tier 1 assets and disciplined cost management across operations.

Hecla Mining Company HL likewise delivered a strong improvement in liquidity. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of around $588 million in the first quarter of 2026, up sharply from roughly $23.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Higher realized silver and gold prices, stronger operating performance and improved production volumes across major assets supported the significant year-over-year increase in cash generation.

The Zacks Rundown for CDE

Shares of CDE have popped 123.2% in a year compared with its industry’s 66.4% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CDE is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 3.61X, lower than the industry’s average of 4.66X. It carries a Value Score of C.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE for 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 82.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for EPS for fiscal 2026 has been trending lower over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CDE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.