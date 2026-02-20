Can Coeur Mining Sustain and Expand Its Free Cash Flow in 2026?

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE saw a sharp inflection in free cash flow generation in the fourth quarter of 2025, which rose 66% sequentially to a record $313 million. It reflects stronger operating cash flows fueled by higher realized gold and silver prices of $3,184 and $40.01, respectively.

Higher production volumes and enhanced cost discipline across its portfolio, notably at the Palmarejo mine in Mexico, Rochester in Nevada and Kensington in Alaska, strengthened overall operating performance. Continued operational stabilization and the successful ramp-up at Rochester following its expansion drove higher throughput rates and improved margin realization, contributing meaningfully to cash flow growth.

This surge in cash generation materially strengthened the balance sheet, enabling meaningful debt reduction, enhancing liquidity and positioning the company with greater financial flexibility. Sustained free cash flow at these levels could support further deleveraging, opportunistic growth investments and enhancing shareholder returns.

Among Peers, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC delivered attributable free cash flow of $769.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, surging more than 77% year over year. The sharp increase was driven by stronger operating cash flow, supported by a higher realized gold price of $4,144, steady production performance and disciplined cost control that improved cash conversion.

The robust free cash flow enabled Kinross Gold to further strengthen its balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility. Kinross Gold is well-positioned to fund growth initiatives, optimize capital allocation and potentially increase shareholder returns while maintaining resilience against commodity price volatility.

IAMGOLD Corporation IAG delivered record mine-site free cash flow of $626.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a substantial 701.3% year-over-year increase aided by a higher realized gold price of $4,191 and stronger operational performance.

IAMGOLD’s free cash flow lift was propelled by improved contributions from key assets such as Essakane, which contributed about $340.4 million, and Cote, which generated roughly $197 million in the quarter, reflecting solid production levels and disciplined cost management that boosted cash margins. The robust free cash flow allowed IAMGOLD to reduce net debt, enhance liquidity and return capital to shareholders.

The Zacks Rundown for CDE

Shares of CDE have popped 340.7% in a year compared with its industry’s 85.3% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CDE is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 5.75X, higher than the industry’s average of 4.96X. It carries a Value Score of D.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE for 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 149%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for EPS for fiscal 2026 has been trending higher over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CDE currently sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.