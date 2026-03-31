Can Coeur Mining Maintain Its Strong Profitability Momentum Ahead?

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE reported a sharp improvement in profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025, with net income rising to approximately $215 million. It represents a 468% year-over-year increase from the prior-year quarter. This surge was primarily driven by higher realized gold and silver prices, which boosted revenues, along with strong operational performance across key mines that improved production efficiency.

The company also benefited from lower unit costs and disciplined expense management. This significantly expanded margins and allowed a greater portion of revenues to flow through to the bottom line.

The strong rise in net income had a meaningful impact on the company’s overall financial position. It enhanced cash generation and balance sheet strength, giving Coeur greater flexibility to invest in growth projects, reduce debt and return value to shareholders. The sharp earnings growth signaled a step-change in profitability to reinforce investor confidence in the company’s ability to capitalize on favorable metal price environments and operate more efficiently going forward.

Among peers, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC reported a substantial rise in profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025, with net income reaching approximately $906.5 million. It represents a 229% year-over-year increase from the year-ago quarter.

Kinross’ disciplined cost management and operating efficiencies helped expand margins, allowing a larger share of revenues to translate into net profit despite some increases in capital expenditures and costs. The surge in net income had a transformative impact on strengthening its financial position, supporting record free cash flow generation. Kinross leveraged favorable market conditions and efficient operations to deliver a step-change in earnings.

IAMGOLD Corporation IAG reported a return to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025, with net income attributable to equity holders of approximately $406.6 million compared with a net income of about $86.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher realized gold prices, along with improved operating performance, including contributions from the ramp-up of the Côté Gold mine.

IAMGOLD benefited from lower costs per ounce and improved margins, reflecting better cost discipline and operational efficiencies. The shift to positive net income strengthened IAMGOLD’s overall financial position, enhancing cash generation and supporting ongoing investment in its asset base.

The Zacks Rundown for CDE

Shares of CDE have skyrocketed 195.7% in a year compared with its industry’s 66.4% growth.

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CDE is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 10.54X, lower than the industry’s average of 21.45X. It carries a Value Score of C.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 84%.

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The consensus estimate for CDE for EPS for fiscal 2026 has been trending higher over the past 60 days.

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CDE currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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