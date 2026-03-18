Can Coeur Mining Extend its Strong Q4'25 Sales Momentum?

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter 2025 sales, with revenue of about $674.7 million compared with $305.4 million a year ago, reflecting growth of more than 121%. This increase was driven by stronger realized prices for gold of $3,818 per ounce and silver of $54.30 per ounce in the quarter, along with higher production volumes across key assets. The company benefited from favorable commodity markets and improving operational throughput.

A key contributor to this growth was the Rochester operation, which delivered a major increase in output. This growth was mainly driven by the successful ramp-up of its expansion project. It increased throughput along with higher recoveries and stronger silver and gold prices.

The Palmarejo mine also supported revenue with stable production and consistent cash generation. The Kensington mine contributed higher gold sales supported by improved grades, while Wharf continued to provide steady output, though at a smaller scale. The inclusion of the Silvertip project and acquired assets, such as SilverCrest, added incremental volume and strengthened the overall production base.

Continued ramp-up at Rochester, along with stable production from Palmarejo and Kensington, as well as favorable commodity prices, are expected to support sustained revenue growth, further enhance margins and strengthen cash flow generation.

Among peers, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of approximately $2.02 billion compared with $1.42 billion in the prior-year quarter, rising a solid 42%.

This growth was primarily due to higher realized gold prices of $4,144 per ounce and steady production across its core operations. It was supported by contributions from key assets, such as Tasiast and Paracatu, along with improved operational efficiency. Kinross Gold also benefited from consistent throughput levels, disciplined cost control and a favorable sales mix, which helped convert production into stronger revenue realization.

IAMGOLD Corporation IAG reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of approximately $1,088 million compared with about $470 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting a strong increase of 131%.

IAMGOLD delivered this growth primarily due to higher realized gold prices of $4,191 per ounce and increased production of 242,400 ounces. It was supported by stronger contributions from Essakane and Westwood, along with the ramp-up of Côté Gold, which boosted overall output for IAMGOLD.

The Zacks Rundown for CDE

Shares of CDE have popped 220.7% in a year compared with its industry’s 57.4% rise.

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CDE is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 3.01X, lower than the industry’s average of 4.46X. It carries a Value Score of C.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE for 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 144%.

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The consensus estimate for EPS for fiscal 2026 has been trending higher over the past 60 days.

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CDE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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