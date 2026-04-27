Can Coeur Mining Build on its Strong Cash Growth Trajectory?

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE reported a sharp improvement in its cash and cash equivalents for the fourth quarter of 2025, ending the period with roughly $554 million. This represents a significant increase from about $55.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

It highlights a substantial year-over-year expansion in liquidity. The growth was largely driven by company-specific operational improvements. The ramp-up of the Rochester expansion played a central role by lifting silver and gold production volumes and improving cost absorption. Stronger performance at Palmarejo and Kensington also supported higher output and margins. The integration and contribution from Las Chispas enhanced the overall production mix and cash generation.

Higher realized gold and silver prices further amplified cash flows. The company also benefited from disciplined cost control and improved operating efficiencies across its portfolio. Lower capital intensity following major project spend and tighter working capital management supported cash flow conversion. As a result, Coeur Mining entered year-end 2025 with a much stronger balance sheet. This elevated cash position improves financial flexibility and supports funding for exploration and growth projects.

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG reported a strong rise in cash and cash equivalents in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching $793.4 million compared with $202.2 million a year earlier. This sharp increase was driven by company-specific factors including the ramp-up of the Los Gatos operation, stronger output at San Dimas and Santa Elena and improved ore grades that supported higher recoveries. First Majestic also benefited from disciplined cost control and operational efficiencies, which boosted margins alongside higher realized silver prices. This improved liquidity gives First Majestic greater flexibility to invest in expansion.

Hecla Mining Company HL reported a sharp improvement in its cash and cash equivalents in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the balance rising to about $241.6 million. This marks a substantial increase from roughly $26.9 million in the prior-year quarter. It reflects a year-over-year surge of more than 700%. Hecla Mining benefited from a strong rebound in operating performance through 2025. Higher realized prices for silver and gold, improved production volumes across key assets and stronger operating cash flows supported liquidity expansion. Hecla also saw momentum from better cost absorption and disciplined capital allocation after a weak 2024 base, which amplified the year-over-year comparison.

The Zacks Rundown for CDE

Shares of CDE have popped 238.8% in a year compared with its industry’s 85% rise.

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CDE is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 2.71X, lower than the industry’s average of 4.49X. It carries a Value Score of C.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE for 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 77.5%.

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The consensus estimate for EPS for fiscal 2026 has been trending lower over the past 60 days.

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CDE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hecla Mining Company (HL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.