Can Coca-Cola's Raised 2026 Outlook Support More Earnings Growth?

The Coca-Cola Company KO followed a better-than-expected second quarter by raising its fiscal 2026 outlook. Higher volume, margin expansion and currency benefits strengthened the earnings picture even as management acknowledged tougher comparisons and portfolio-related headwinds in the second half.



The key investor question is whether those drivers can extend the current earnings momentum. Coca-Cola’s operating model offers several levers, but the pending Africa bottling sale, six fewer operating days in the fourth quarter and an uneven consumer environment leave execution risks.

Coca-Cola’s Q2 Beat Shows Broad-Based Momentum

Second-quarter revenues increased 7% year over year to $13.38 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.06 billion by 2.4%. Comparable earnings of 97 cents per share topped the consensus mark of 92 cents by 5.4% and rose 11% from the prior-year period.



Global unit case volume advanced 5%, supported by growth across markets and beverage categories. Concentrate sales increased 4%, while price and mix rose 2% as three points of pricing were partly offset by one point of unfavorable mix.



Trademark Coca-Cola volume gained 5% across all geographic operating segments. Sparkling soft drinks increased 4%, while water, sports, coffee and tea advanced 6%, showing that the quarter was not dependent on a single category.

CocaCola Company (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CocaCola Company (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CocaCola Company (The) Quote

KO’s Raised Guidance Lifts the 2026 Earnings View

Coca-Cola now expects organic revenues to increase about 5% in 2026, at the high end of its previous 4-5% range. The revision reflects first-half organic revenue growth of 8% and management’s confidence in continued volume participation and operating leverage.



Comparable currency-neutral earnings per share, excluding acquisitions and divestitures, are projected to rise 7-8%, above the previous 6-7% forecast. Comparable earnings per share are expected to increase 9-10% from the 2025 base of $3, compared with the prior outlook for 8-9% growth.



Currency is expected to provide a roughly three-percentage-point benefit to comparable earnings per share for the year. Acquisitions and divestitures are projected to reduce comparable earnings growth by about one percentage point.



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Coca-Cola’s Margin Gains Strengthen the Outlook

Reported operating margin expanded to 34.9% from 34.1% a year earlier. Comparable operating margin increased to 35.6% from 34.7%, while comparable gross margin improved about 120 basis points.



Organic revenue growth, lower operating expenses and currency tailwinds supported the improvement. Higher input costs and increased marketing investment partly offset those gains, underscoring the need to balance near-term profitability with spending behind brands and consumer recruitment.



Management continues to view revenue quality, cost control and a more asset-light model as sources of longer-term margin expansion. That combination could support earnings growth even if second-half volume comparisons become more demanding.

KO’s Africa Sale Could Reshape Fourth-Quarter Results

The pending sale of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa could improve the structural margin profile by removing a capital-intensive bottling operation. Management expects fourth-quarter gross and operating margins to benefit from the refranchising if the transaction closes as planned.



The sale is assumed to close near the end of the third quarter or during the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approvals. Portfolio changes are expected to create a 2-3% drag on comparable revenues and an approximately 1% headwind to comparable earnings per share for 2026.



The fourth quarter will also contain six fewer operating days than the prior-year period. Those factors may make reported growth less representative of underlying demand and complicate the comparison between operating momentum and headline results.

KO’s Near-Term Signal Meets Mixed Style Scores

Coca-Cola’s raised guidance, positive estimate revisions and margin expansion support the near-term earnings case. The company’s global scale and broad portfolio provide flexibility, but tougher comparisons and divestiture timing prevent the outlook from being risk-free.



KO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), a favorable signal tied to earnings-estimate revisions. The stock’s Style Scores are less supportive. It has a VGM Score of D, a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of C and a Momentum Score of C.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



For comparison, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP offer alternative beverage exposure, but both carry weaker Zacks Ranks than KO in the latest report.



The signals point to continued operational momentum but limited valuation support. Coca-Cola’s higher outlook can sustain earnings growth if volume, margins and currency benefits remain aligned, although the premium valuation increases the cost of any execution shortfall.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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