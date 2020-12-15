Can CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CNF) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Investors might want to bet on CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CNF), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.12 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 300%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.15 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -85.58%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR, with one estimate moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 225%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 23.7% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CNF): Free Stock Analysis Report



