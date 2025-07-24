Can Clean Energy Focus Drive NextEra Energy's Long-Term Growth?

NextEra Energy NEE is a pioneer in the clean energy transition, with a robust portfolio of electricity generation assets that span solar, wind, battery storage, nuclear and natural gas. This diverse and forward-looking generation mix allows the company to deliver reliable, low-emission energy to meet rising electricity demand in its service areas.



As regulatory mandates and corporate sustainability goals increasingly favor renewable sources, NextEra’s ongoing investments in utility-scale clean energy projects offer a significant competitive edge. NextEra’s disciplined capital investment plan, targeting more than $74 billion through 2029, is expected to fund the expansion of its renewable and storage capacity.



The company operates through two key subsidiaries, Florida Power & Light (“FPL”) and NextEra Energy Resources (“NEER”). In 2024, FPL produced 69%, 20% and 10% of electricity from natural gas, solar and nuclear sources, respectively. NEER produced 64%, 17% and 15% electricity from wind, nuclear and solar sources, respectively.



FPL’s modernized grid and gas-nuclear-solar hybrid model ensures cost-effective and resilient power delivery to Florida’s fast-growing customer base. NEER generates significant volumes from wind and solar sources, with investments in battery storage that enhance grid flexibility and reliability. These assets position NextEra to benefit from both regulated and competitive energy markets across North America.



NextEra’s forward momentum not only supports its clean energy growth trajectory but also enhances earnings visibility and shareholder value over the long term. With unmatched scale in renewables, strong regulatory relationships and a low-cost generation profile, NextEra is well-placed to deliver sustainable growth in a decarbonizing global economy.

How Utilities Gain From Clean Energy Focus?

Generating electricity from clean energy helps utilities cut fuel costs, meet environmental rules and lower emissions. It also boosts grid reliability and attracts eco-conscious investors and customers, supporting long-term profitability and strong regulatory relationships.



Utilities like Dominion Energy D and Duke Energy DUK are increasingly investing in clean electricity generation to cut emissions and modernize their grids. By expanding solar, wind and storage capacity, both companies reduce long-term fuel costs and regulatory risks. These efforts also help meet customer sustainability demands and position both companies for stable, future-ready growth in a low-carbon economy.

NEE’s Price Performance

NextEra’s shares have gained 9.7% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Utility Electric-Power industry’s rise of 1.6%.



NextEra Energy’s Earnings Estimates Remain Unchanged

The company expects its 2025 earnings per share to be $3.45-$3.70 compared with $3.43 a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share remained unchanged at $3.68 and $3.97, respectively, in the past 60 days.



NEE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

NextEra’s trailing 12-month return on equity (“ROE”) is 12.31%, ahead of the industry average of 10.41%. ROE is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than peers.



NEE’s Zacks Rank

NextEra currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

