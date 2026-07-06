Can Cisco's AI Networking Momentum Lift CSCO Stock Higher?

Cisco Systems’ CSCO networking business is emerging as one of its strongest growth engines, supported by accelerating AI infrastructure investments, enterprise network modernization and rising bandwidth requirements. Management believes that the industry is entering a "networking super cycle," driven by hyperscaler AI deployments, enterprise AI adoption, sovereign cloud investments and public-sector infrastructure upgrades. As AI workloads become more distributed and bandwidth-intensive, networking is becoming the foundation of AI infrastructure rather than just a connectivity layer.



The improving demand environment offers an excellent growth opportunity for CSCO. In third-quarter fiscal 2026, networking product orders jumped more than 50% year over year, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Product revenues from networking increased 25%, driven by AI infrastructure, campus refresh projects, data center switching, wireless and service-provider routing.



Campus networking orders climbed more than 25%, while data center switching orders rose more than 40%, reflecting growing enterprise investments to prepare networks for AI-driven traffic growth. Cisco expects a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar campus refresh cycle as enterprises replace aging infrastructure with AI-ready networking platforms.



Cisco is also strengthening its competitive position through differentiated networking technologies. Silicon One has become a strategic advantage, enabling the company to provide custom silicon, systems and software tailored to hyperscaler requirements while reducing dependence on merchant silicon. Management noted that Silicon One is central to its AI networking strategy, with new hyperscaler design wins across scale-up and scale-out AI deployments.



At the same time, Acacia optics continues to benefit from the rapid expansion of AI clusters, generating more than $1 billion in quarterly orders as demand for coherent optical interconnects accelerates.

Cisco Offers Positive Guidance

Cisco appears well-positioned to capitalize on sustained networking demand. Management expects AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers to reach $9 billion in fiscal 2026, while growing enterprise, sovereign cloud and neocloud deployments should provide an additional long-term growth avenue.



For fiscal 2026, Cisco raised its outlook to revenues of $62.8 billion to $63 billion, and non-GAAP earnings of $4.27-$4.29 per share. The company also announced a restructuring plan to reallocate resources toward silicon, optics, security and AI, and expects up to $1 billion of pretax charges, including roughly $450 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, with the remainder in fiscal 2027.

CSCO Faces Tough Competition

Cisco is facing stiff competition from Arista Networks ANET and Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE. Both Arista Networks and HPE are expanding their footprint in the networking domain.



Arista is a leader in high-speed Ethernet switching, particularly 100G, and is benefiting from rising demand for 800G and faster networking. Growth is driven by large data center expansions supporting distributed computing and cloud infrastructure. Arista’s software stack, including EOS, CloudVision and AVD, simplifies network management. Customers include cloud providers, enterprises and telecom companies expanding across industries like manufacturing, insurance and telecom.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise focuses on AI, industrial IoT and distributed computing as the next major growth markets. The company sees these areas as key drivers of future infrastructure demand. The acquisition of Juniper Networks has strengthened Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s position in networking, expanding its capabilities across AI, cloud and hybrid environments. This has helped improve its competitive position in large-scale modern infrastructure deployments.

CSCO’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Cisco shares have appreciated 46.3% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 14.6%.

CSCO Stock Outperforms Sector



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The Cisco stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/earnings of 23.77X compared with the broader sector’s 22.73X. CSCO has a Value Score of F.

CSCO’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $4.28 per share, up 2.6% over the past 30 days, suggesting 12.3% growth from the fiscal 2025 reported figure.



Cisco Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cisco Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cisco Systems, Inc. Quote

Cisco currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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