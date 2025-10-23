Can CINF Sustain its Surprise Streak With Q3 Earnings Beat?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF is expected to register an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 27, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.9 billion, indicating 11.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $2.01 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF’s third-quarter earnings has moved north by 4.7% in the past seven days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 41.6%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CINF

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CINF this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) that increases the chances of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: CINF has an Earnings ESP of +4.49%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.42 per share is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37.



Zacks Rank: CINF carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape CINF’s Q3 Results

Premiums in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have benefited from increased exposure, better pricing, increased property casualty agency and new business written premiums, higher standard lines new business and improved premiums from Cincinnati Re. We expect earned premiums to be $2.5 billion, up 10.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.6 billion.



Rate increases, a higher level of insured exposures, higher policy retention rates and changes in policy deductibles or mix of business are expected to have favored performance at Personal Lines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Personal Lines revenues is pegged at $816 million.

Better agency renewal and new business written premiums due to higher renewal pricing are likely to have aided Excess and Surplus lines premiums. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Excess and Surplus lines revenues is pegged at $176.4 million.



Net investment income is likely to have benefited from solid cash flow from operating activities and higher bond yields. We expect investment income to be $291.6 million, up 13% from the year-ago reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $314 million.



Total benefits and expenses are likely to have increased mainly due to higher insurance losses and contract holders' benefits, underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses, interest expense, and other operating expenses. We expect total expenses to rise 10.9% to $2.5 billion.



Prudent underwriting, coupled with a benign catastrophe environment, is likely to have aided underwriting profitability. We estimate the combined ratio to be 98.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three P&C insurance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Arch Capital Group ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +2.31% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.14, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.74%



ACGL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +9.80% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.73, indicating a year-over-year increase of 72.1%.



ALL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) has an Earnings ESP of +18.72% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.70, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.4%.



BRK.B’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last four reported quarters and missed in three.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.