Can Cincinnati Financial Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF is expected to witness an improvement in its top line but a decline in its bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2026 results on July 27, after the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3 billion, indicating 8.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.82 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF’s second-quarter earnings has moved 5 cents north in the past seven days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.6%.

Solid Earnings Surprise History

CINF’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.54%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CINF

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Cincinnati this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) that increases the chances of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: CINF has an Earnings ESP of +7.22%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.96 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Cincinnati Financial Corporation price-eps-surprise | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: CINF carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape Q2 Results

Premiums are likely to have benefited from greater exposure, improved pricing, higher property and casualty agency new business, increased standard-lines new business, stronger contributions from Cincinnati Re, agent-centered model and policy-by-policy pricing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.7 billion.



Performance at Personal Lines is likely to have benefited from higher rates, a higher level of insured exposures, increased policy retention rates and changes in policy deductibles or mix of business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Personal Lines revenues is pegged at $898 million.



Better agency renewal and new business written premiums due to higher renewal pricing are likely to have favored premiums at Excess and Surplus lines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Excess and Surplus lines revenues is pegged at $191 million.



Robust operating cash flow and higher bond yields are expected to have boosted net investment income. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment income, net of expenses, is pegged at $313.5 million.



However, total benefits and expenses are likely to have risen due to higher insurance losses, policyholder benefits, underwriting and acquisition costs, interest expense and other operating expenses.



Disciplined underwriting and a favorable catastrophe environment are likely to have supported underwriting profitability.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other P&C insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around are:



Axis Capital Holdings ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +3.82% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share, indicating a 1.8% year-over-year decrease.



ACGL’s earnings beat estimates in the last four reported quarters.



The Hanover Insurance THG has an Earnings ESP of +2.39% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.88 per share, indicating a 10.1% year-over-year decrease.



THG’s earnings beat estimates in the last four reported quarters.



The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +2.59% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.61 per share, indicating a 5.6% year-over-year decrease.



ALL’s earnings beat estimates in the last four reported quarters.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.