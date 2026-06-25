Can Cigna's Expansion Beyond Health Insurance Fuel Long-Term Growth?

If you still think of The Cigna Group CI as just a traditional health insurer, it may be time for a second look. The company is steadily expanding beyond insurance, building a broader healthcare platform centered on pharmacy services, specialty care and AI-powered solutions. The strategy is beginning to deliver results.

Evernorth, Cigna's health services business, is driving much of the company's transformation. Its pharmacy benefits, specialty pharmacy and care services businesses are helping deliver more affordable, personalized care. In the first quarter of 2026, Evernorth's adjusted revenues grew 9% year over year to $58.4 billion.

Technology is becoming another key growth driver. Cigna is using AI and advanced analytics to streamline prescriptions, identify high-risk patients earlier and improve customer engagement. Its rebate-free Signature pharmacy model aims to lower out-of-pocket drug costs, while AI helps simplify the pharmacy experience.

Cigna is also reshaping its portfolio. Investments in CarepathRx and Shields Health Solutions have strengthened its specialty pharmacy business. It also plans to exit the individual exchange business and is reviewing strategic alternatives for eviCore. These moves should help management direct more resources toward its higher-growth businesses.

Management's confidence in the strategy is growing. Following a strong first quarter, Cigna raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook by 10 cents to at least $30.35 per share. Cigna's push beyond traditional health insurance is still unfolding, but its growing focus on AI, specialty pharmacy and healthcare services is opening new avenues for long-term growth.

How Are Cigna's Peers Positioned?

Cigna isn't alone in this shift. Peers in the Medical space, like UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and CVS Health Corporation CVS are also investing in technology-enabled healthcare services, making innovation a key differentiator across the industry.

UnitedHealth is pursuing a similar strategy through Optum, which combines pharmacy services, care delivery and technology. Growth in Optum Rx and commercial fee-based membership supported previous quarter’s results. UNH is also expanding its AI and analytics capabilities while rolling out a transparent, fee-based pharmacy care model.

CVS Health is also broadening its healthcare platform through pharmacy services, digital innovation and care delivery. CVS continues to expand AI-powered member engagement and digital onboarding at Aetna while strengthening CVS Caremark and its Health Care Delivery business.

Cigna’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Cigna have risen 1.6% year to date compared with the industry’s 22.8%. growth



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From a valuation standpoint, Cigna trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78X compared with the industry average of 17.75X. CI carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cigna’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $30.39 per share, implying a 1.8% increase from the year-ago period’s level.



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Cigna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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