Can Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Investors might want to bet on Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Chord Energy Corporation, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $4.86 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

Over the last 30 days, three estimates have moved higher for Chord Energy Corporation compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 7.15%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $21.75 per share represents a change of +17.82% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for Chord Energy Corporation versus one negative revision. This has pushed the consensus estimate 6.61% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Chord Energy Corporation earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Chord Energy Corporation shares have added 14.2% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

