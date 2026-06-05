Can Chipotle Convert Rewards Growth Into Stronger Traffic?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG is sharpening its loyalty strategy as it looks to convert stronger guest engagement into repeat traffic. The company’s refreshed Rewards program is designed to widen the funnel, deepen engagement with existing members and reduce friction across digital and in-restaurant ordering. The initiative comes as CMG works to sustain transaction momentum in a more cautious consumer environment.



The opportunity is meaningful because loyalty penetration remains uneven across channels. CMG stated that nearly 90% of app transactions are currently linked to Rewards, compared with only about 20% of in-restaurant transactions. That gap gives the company a meaningful opportunity to expand loyalty attachment beyond its digital-heavy customer base and into a major everyday ordering channel. To support that effort, CMG launched an in-restaurant campaign with menu panels and QR code signage while also incentivizing restaurant teams to promote the enhanced program. Early results have been positive, with daily enrollees rising nearly 25% following the relaunch.



The relaunch also builds on improving loyalty-driven sales trends. CMG stated that loyalty-driven comps have outpaced non-loyalty comps for several consecutive quarters, with the gap widening. In the first quarter of 2026, loyalty represented 32% of sales, up 300 basis points year over year, reflecting growth in active members and higher frequency among existing members. Also, emphasis on new features such as expanded reward choice, gamification, monthly Chipotle drops, Freepotle expansion and a planned single-scan feature bode well.



As consumer spending remains uneven across the restaurant industry, CMG’s Rewards relaunch gives the company a more targeted mechanism to influence customer behavior. Supported by a higher loyalty sales mix, stronger enrollment trends and a meaningful in-restaurant conversion opportunity, the program could become a more visible contributor to CMG’s transaction momentum if execution continues to improve.

Chipotle’s Competitive Landscape

Chipotle shares competitive space with Starbucks Corporation SBUX and McDonald’s Corporation MCD in the restaurant industry’s push to drive traffic through loyalty, digital engagement and targeted customer activation.



Starbucks is benefiting from a more mature loyalty ecosystem that supports customer frequency and repeat routines. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Starbucks reported a record U.S. 90-day active Starbucks Rewards membership of 35.6 million, up 4% year over year. The company also noted that its new 60-star redemption option became its most-used reward, accounting for roughly one-third of all redemptions, while a growing number of customers visited four or more times per week after the program changes. Starbucks’ rewards platform is closely tied to habitual beverage occasions, giving it a strong base for recurring customer engagement.



Meanwhile, McDonald’s is using a broader traffic-generation framework built around value, marketing, menu innovation and digital activation. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported global comparable sales growth of 3.8%, including 3.9% growth in the United States. McDonald’s also highlighted campaigns such as KPop Demon Hunters, which combined dual-daypart offers with digital activation in the McDonald’s app. This shows how the company is using digital channels to amplify value and marketing campaigns while staying relevant with digitally native consumers.



CMG operates differently within the loyalty landscape, with its opportunity tied to converting more restaurant guests into active Rewards users. While Starbucks has already built a high-frequency rewards model and McDonald’s is using digital activation within a broader value-led playbook, CMG is focused on narrowing the gap between app-linked and in-restaurant-linked Rewards transactions.



Overall, Starbucks benefits from a loyalty-driven frequency model, McDonald’s gains from value-led traffic initiatives supported by digital activation, while CMG’s opportunity rests on expanding Rewards adoption across its restaurant base. For CMG, stronger in-restaurant adoption and sustained member frequency will be central to determining whether the Rewards relaunch can become a more durable contributor to traffic growth.

CMG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Chipotle have declined 46.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 12.3%.

CMG One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Chipotle trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.67, below the industry’s average of 3.15.

CMG’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have declined in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of CMG Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CMG’s Zacks Rank

Chipotle stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.