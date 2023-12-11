Can China’s Economy Recover in 2024?

For months, foreign investors have been increasingly concerned about China's economic slowdown, a shift that challenges its long standing role as the engine for global growth.

Consumer prices are falling, the real estate crisis is still unresolved, and borrowers default has surged to a record high. Youth unemployment rate has gotten so bad that the Chinese government suspended publishing the data.

Since reaching its peak in January, Hong Kong's Hang Seng (HSI) Index has experienced a decline of more than 25% this year, underscoring the magnitude of the economic challenges facing China. Compounding the issue, the Chinese yuan has reached its lowest level in 16 years, forcing the People’s Bank of China to carry out a massive currency intervention to shore up the exchange rate.

China’s economic outlook

Collectively, these signs paint a worrisome picture of the economy in China. Will China fall into recession or steer its course back on track?

“China stands at the crossroads of economic challenges reminiscent of Japan's lost decades,” said Yury Zusman, an investment strategist whose newsletter EM Dynamics focuses on emerging market opportunities. “The primary theme of the Chinese economy centers on a potential balance sheet recession, and all eyes are on the government’s effort to avert an economic downturn through fiscal and monetary policies.”

So far, the general view is that China can avoid a “Japanification” through swift government actions.

Masaaki Shirakawa, the former governor of the Bank of Japan, emphasized that the containment of the economic crisis “will be significantly affected by how quickly policy authorities react and undertake needed measures.”

Signs of recovery

In recent weeks, the Chinese economy has displayed some positive signs. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its GDP growth forecasts for China in 2023 and 2024, anticipating a growth rate of 5.4% this year, up from the earlier projection of 5%. This adjustment is attributed to China's approval of a 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) sovereign bond issue and the implementation of measures aimed at bolstering the economy.

Other measures earlier this year include:

the People’s Bank of China implemented the biggest interest rate cut in three years,

regulators halved the stamp duty on stocks transactions by 50%;

regulators issued notices to ease home purchase rules, including lowering the mortgage rate for first-home buyers.

China’s economic risks

Still, China’s economic recovery will be a bumpy ride and not without risk.

“The main risk will be a lack of reforms to prevent a protracted balance sheet recession,” said Zusman. “China is forced to perform a fine balancing act between pushing through reforms and minimizing the risks of a recession and the risk of unintended consequences.”

Another risk comes from China’s aging population.

The country's total fertility rate plummeted to a historic low of 1.09 in 2022, down from 1.15 one year earlier. This decline in fertility means that China's fertility rate has now dipped below that of Japan, a nation long recognized for its aging society.

In the past, China’s young demographics have allowed cheap labor and low-cost production costs. But with an aging population, the prospects of China retaining its status as a manufacturing powerhouse are less promising.

“China is not the low cost producer anymore,” said Bruce Liegel, a global macro fund manager and author of the newsletter Global Macro Playbook. “They are having labor issues just like the rest of the world is, and that labor issue will keep growing as the population ages.”

As pointed out by Liegel, “These changes are going to impact the economic growth in China, and will also impact the rest of the world by not depressing inflation anymore. Higher wage and higher inflation are something that we just started seeing over the last two to three years. This is a generational change for all of us.”

Investment in China

New data shows that foreign investors are leaving the Chinese market. For the first time, foreign direct investment in China recorded a deficit, underscoring the capital outflow pressure.

However, not all investors are pessimistic about China’s economic outlook. PineBridge Investments, a global asset manager, has adopted a bullish stance on China, crediting the country’s policy measures.

“There are less policies that are depressing private-sector confidence than in the last five years,” said Michael Kelly of PineBridge in an interview with Bloomberg.

Whether someone holds a bullish or bearish view on the Chinese economy, abundant investment options are available. As pointed out by Zusman, "For those looking to trade on China's macro theme, investment options include China-focused bond and equity ETFs, individual stocks, and the CNH currency."

