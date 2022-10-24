Can Chevron (CVX) Deliver Another Strong Earnings Show in Q3?

Chevron Corporation CVX is set to release third-quarter results on Oct 28. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $5.10 per share on revenues of $59 billion.



Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the American energy biggie’s performance in the September quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at Chevron’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last-reported quarter, the San Ramon, CA-based integrated player beat the consensus on robust commodity prices and product margins, which propelled both CVX segments to a better-than-expected bottom line. Chevron had reported adjusted earnings per share of $5.82, eclipsing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 80 cents. Revenues of $68.8 billion had also come in 23.2% above the consensus mark.



Chevron beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed in the others, which resulted in an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:



Chevron Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Chevron Corporation price-eps-surprise | Chevron Corporation Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line has been revised 0.8% upward in the last seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 72.3% improvement year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, meanwhile, suggests a 31.9% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

Chevron is expected to have benefited from the strength in oil and natural gas realizations. As a reflection of this price boost, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter average sales price for crude is pegged at $89 per barrel, up significantly from a year earlier when the company had fetched $58 in the United States and $68 overseas. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter average sales price for natural gas is pegged at $10.32 per thousand cubic feet compared to $3.25 (U.S.) and $6.28 (international) in the corresponding period of 2021.



The year-over-year improvement in realizations has most likely buoyed Chevron’s upstream segment revenues and cash flows. As a matter of fact, for the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upstream unit is pegged at a profit of $8 billion, indicating a massive jump from the prior-year quarter’s income of $5.1 billion.



CVX is also expected to have reaped the reward of a better macro environment in its downstream (or refining) unit. With post-pandemic demand recovery driving margins higher, the company should see segment earnings surge year over year. Echoing Chevron’s healthy downstream dynamics, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s income is projected at $2.4 billion. The number suggests an overwhelming increase from the profit of $1.3 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Why a Likely Positive Surprise?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Chevron this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Chevron has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Chevron is not the only energy company looking up this earnings cycle. Here are some other firms from the space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:



Murphy USA MUSA has an Earnings ESP of +12.68% and a Zacks Rank #1. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Oct 26.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



For 2022, Murphy USA has a projected earnings growth rate of 69.6%. Valued at around $6.6 billion, MUSA has gained 60.6% in a year.



PBF Energy PBF has an Earnings ESP of +10.30% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Oct 27.



PBF topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average of 78% in the trailing four quarters, including a 43.8% beat in Q2. PBF has gained 171.6% in a year.



Oceaneering International OII has an Earnings ESP of +50% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Oct 26.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OII’s 2022 earnings has been revised 33.3% upward over the past 60 days. Valued at around $1 billion, Oceaneering International has lost 34.8% in a year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII): Free Stock Analysis Report



Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.