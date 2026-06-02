Can CF Industries' Strong Cash Flow Drive More Growth and Returns?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF generated healthy cash flows in the first quarter, backed by strong operational performance, strategic execution and supportive nitrogen industry fundamentals. Its net cash provided by operating activities was $496 million for the quarter. Its cash and cash equivalents were roughly $2 billion at the end of the quarter.



Notably, CF generated net cash from operating activities of $2.75 billion and free cash flow of $1.79 billion in 2025, up roughly 21% and 24% year over year, respectively.



CF’s substantial cash flows and strong balance sheet enable it to finance its strategic growth investment, pay down debt and drive shareholder value. CF returned $1.7 billion to its shareholders in 2025. It repurchased 16.6 million shares for $1.34 billion during 2025. Since the commencement of its current $2 billion buyback program in October 2025, CF Industries has bought back 3.6 million shares for around $293 million.



The company is efficiently converting adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow. Its full-year 2025 free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA conversion rate was 62%, outpacing sector averages. The same for the first quarter was 51%.



The company is expected to continue generating significant free cash flow, leveraging its high-margin business, strategic execution and favorable global nitrogen industry dynamics, allowing it to invest in growth opportunities and enhance returns to its shareholders.



Among its peers, Nutrien Ltd. NTR generated solid cash flows in the first quarter, thanks to higher fertilizer benchmark pricing, increased retail earnings and record potash sales volumes. NTR’s cash provided in operating activities was $851 million in the first quarter. Nutrien generated an operating cash flow of $4 billion for full-year 2025.



The Mosaic Company’s MOS cash flow from operating activities was $104.2 million in the first quarter, up from $42.9 million a year ago, aided by improved working capital dynamics. Mosaic’s free cash flow was negative $252.6 million, consistent with typical first-quarter seasonality. MOS generated an operating cash flow of $825 million in 2025.

CF’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

CF Industries has gained 22.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Fertilizers industry’s rise of 4.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CF is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 7.71, a 36.8% discount relative to the industry average of 12.21X. It carries a Value Score of B.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 87.5% and a decline of 38.9%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CF stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.