Can Central Garden's Pet Innovation Fuel Next Growth Phase?

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT is continuing to invest behind its strongest brands, innovation and consumer insights. Management said that these investments are gaining traction and positioning the business to drive both growth and margin expansion. While the company remains early in this journey, it expects innovation to become a more meaningful contributor as it continues to scale a more streamlined and efficient operating model.

The Pet segment generated net sales of $477 million, up 5% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Growth was driven by continued strength in the company's core consumables portfolio and the expected shift of Outdoor Cushions shipments from the first quarter into the second. Management highlighted healthy demand across its higher-margin dog and cat, equine and professional product lines, where innovation and execution continued to support top-line growth. The company also held overall market share while posting gains in categories including rawhide, dog treats, flea and tick, pet bird and professional products, alongside additional distribution gains across multiple categories.

CENT also advanced its innovation pipeline during the quarter by introducing new branded and private-label products designed to deepen retailer partnerships and better connect with consumers. Recent pet launches included Nylabone dog chews made with real meat and Farnam Endure Gold Killer Fly & Mosquito Control Spray for horses, further expanding the company's branded portfolio.

Overall, management believes continued investment in innovation, disciplined execution and portfolio optimization will strengthen the pet business over time. As innovation becomes a larger contributor within a more efficient operating model, the company expects these initiatives to support future growth while reinforcing retailer partnerships and expanding opportunities across its core pet categories.

The Zacks Rundown for CENT

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have soared 38.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s gain of 8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, CENT trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, lower than the industry’s average of 15.25.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CENT’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.9% and 7.3%, respectively.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. OLLI is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory in the United States. It holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie Bargain’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates 12.7% and 17.1% growth from the last year, respectively. OLLI reported a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.9%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Latin America and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. PAHC carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAHC's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 14.8% and 47.4%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. PAHC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.3%, on average.



Trupanion, Inc. TRUP together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. It holds a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRUP’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates 9.4% and 20% growth from the last year, respectively. TRUP reported a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.9%.

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Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.