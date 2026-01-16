Can Centerra Gold Hold On To Its Strong Production Momentum?

Centerra Gold Inc. CGAU posted a strong operational performance for the third quarter of 2025, with production standing out as a key driver of both its quarterly results and growing investor confidence. The company delivered consolidated gold production of 81,773 ounces, highlighting stable output across its core assets and reinforcing management’s full-year production outlook.

At the company’s flagship Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, third-quarter output reached 32,539 ounces of gold and 13.4 million pounds of copper. The operation continued to run at scale, mining 12.3 million tons during the quarter and processing an average of 57,541 tons per day. This throughput underscores the mine’s efficiency, even as teams navigated more complex areas of the orebody, maintaining steady performance and supporting Centerra’s overall production strength.

The Öksüt Mine in Turkey remained the standout performer in the third quarter, delivering 49,234 ounces of gold and surpassing internal forecasts, thanks to advantageous mine sequencing and access to higher-grade ore zones during the period. This outperformance played a crucial role in boosting overall production, positioning Öksüt to end the year near the upper end of its 2025 guidance range of 105,000–125,000 ounces.

Production efficiency was reflected in unit costs that remained competitive. Consolidated gold production costs averaged around $1,346 per ounce, with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) on a by-product basis approximately $1,652 per ounce for the quarter.

Among Peers, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC delivered a solid production performance in the third quarter of 2025, generating 503,862 attributable gold-equivalent ounces, with total consolidated output of 520,301 ounces. Attributable production was lower year over year due to reduced production from Tasiast and Fort Knox. Production still reflected the strength of Kinross’ diversified portfolio. Across its operations, Kinross saw softer production at Tasiast and Fort Knox, but strong, steady output from Paracatu helped anchor quarterly production.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s AEM payable gold production was 866,963 ounces in the third quarter, up from 863,445 ounces in the prior-year quarter. For full-year 2025, Agnico Eagle has maintained gold production expectations between 3.3 million and 3.5 million ounces. Production in the first nine months of 2025 was roughly 77% of the midpoint of Agnico Eagle’s full-year guidance.

The Zacks Rundown for CGAU

Shares of CGAU have soared 173.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 157% growth.

From a valuation perspective, CGAU is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 2.61X, below the industry’s average of 4.08X. It carries a Value Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 38.03% and 30.2%, respectively.

The consensus estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 EPS have been trending upward over the past 60 days.

CGAU currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

