Can Centene's Integrated Healthcare Model Support Earnings Growth?

Centene Corporation's CNC integrated healthcare model is supporting its earnings potential by combining government-sponsored health plans with coordinated clinical services, pharmacy benefits and community-based care. This approach helps the company to manage medical costs more effectively while improving health outcomes across Medicaid, Medicare and Commercial members. As of March 31, 2026, Centene served 26.3 million members, giving the company significant scale to spread administrative costs and support operating leverage.

Centene is also sharpening its operational capabilities through technology and data-driven initiatives. It expanded the use of advanced analytics and selective AI-enabled tools across medical economics, forecasting, fraud detection and payment integrity. These initiatives are helping identify emerging healthcare trends earlier, strengthen claims oversight and improve pricing decisions. In Medicare, the company continues to simplify provider contracts and expand value-based care models targeting high-cost specialties, supporting better quality and lower total cost of care.

In the first quarter of 2026, adjusted earnings per share increased 16.2% year over year to $3.37, while premium and service revenues rose 5.1%. Medicaid's health benefits ratio improved 50 bps year over year to 93.1%, reflecting the impact of better reimbursement, disciplined medical cost management and ongoing operational improvements. Encouraged by the strong start, Centene raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to more than $3.40.

However, regulatory changes and medical cost trends remain key challenges. CNC's integrated approach is creating a stronger operating foundation. Continued investments in technology, clinical programs and provider partnerships should support margin recovery and position the company for sustainable earnings growth over the long term.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of CNC’s major competitors in the value-based care space are UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and Elevance Health, Inc. ELV.

UnitedHealth continues to strengthen its integrated healthcare platform by combining UnitedHealthcare's insurance operations with Optum's pharmacy, care delivery and health services businesses. This connected model enhances care coordination, improves operational efficiency and supports UNH’s long-term earnings growth through diversified revenue streams.

Elevance Health is expanding its integrated care strategy through Carelon, which combines pharmacy, behavioral health and care management services. ELV is leveraging these capabilities to improve clinical outcomes, manage medical costs more effectively and support sustainable earnings growth across its government-sponsored and commercial businesses.

Centene’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of CNC have rallied 66.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s rise of 36.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Centene trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, below the industry average of 19.69. CNC carries a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.46 per share, implying 66.4% growth from the year-ago period.



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CNC stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.