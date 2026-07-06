Can Centene's Fraud Prevention Strategy Support Margin Recovery?

Centene Corporation CNC is intensifying its efforts to curb fraud, waste and abuse as part of a broader strategy to improve profitability across its government-sponsored healthcare businesses. The company is expanding payment integrity capabilities by combining advanced analytics with AI-enabled tools to identify suspicious billing patterns, abnormal claims activity and emerging medical cost trends earlier. These initiatives are likely supporting CNC in strengthening cost controls while protecting taxpayer-funded healthcare programs.

The strategy is gaining traction in Medicaid, where the company has enhanced oversight of providers, particularly in applied behavior analysis services, while advocating program reforms that would allow states to take a more proactive approach to fraud prevention. Its ongoing investments in utilization management, network optimization and clinical programs create a multi-layered framework to improve medical cost efficiency. These efforts contributed to continued progress in Medicaid margins during the first quarter of 2026.

In the first quarter of 2026, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 16.2% year over year to $3.37. Medicaid's health benefits ratio improved 50 bps year over year to 93.1%, reflecting better medical cost management and ongoing operational improvements. Encouraged by the strong start, Centene raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to more than $3.40 from above $3.00 previously.

While healthcare cost trends remain challenging, Centene's growing focus on fraud prevention, payment integrity and AI-driven analytics could strengthen margin recovery over time. If execution remains consistent, these initiatives may provide a durable competitive advantage while supporting sustainable earnings growth.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of CNC’s major competitors in the healthcare service provider space are UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and Elevance Health, Inc. ELV.

UnitedHealth Group continues to strengthen payment integrity through advanced analytics, AI-driven claims monitoring and Optum's data capabilities. In the first quarter of 2026, UNH’s medical care ratio improved 90 bps year over year to 83.9%. The company remains focused on detecting billing irregularities, improving claims accuracy and managing medical costs, supporting long-term operational efficiency.

Elevance Health is enhancing fraud prevention by leveraging predictive analytics, automation and provider oversight to improve payment integrity. ELV is investing in data-driven care management and claims review capabilities, helping control medical costs while improving program integrity across its government-sponsored health plans.

Centene’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of CNC have surged 64.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s rise of 28.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Centene trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, below the industry average of 18.52. CNC carries a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.46 per share, implying 66.4% growth from the year-ago period.



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CNC stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.