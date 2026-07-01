Can Celsius Holdings Sustain the 55% International Sales Growth?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH is expanding its global footprint beyond North America through a measured, partnership-led strategy. International remains a smaller part of the business, but the latest quarter showed clear progress across both established markets and newer expansion regions.



International revenues increased 55% year over year to $35.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $22.7 million in the prior-year period. Growth was driven by the Nordics and continued momentum in expansion markets, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand and Benelux.



The company also advanced its European expansion with the launch of CELSIUS in Spain through an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Suntory Beverage & Food Spain. Portugal is expected to be the next market in the European footprint, also through the Suntory partnership. This reflects Celsius’ focus on key markets, strong local partnerships, disciplined launch plans, and sustained marketing and distribution support.



The setup gives Celsius a longer international runway, especially as its global headquarters in Dublin is now in place to support deeper execution in existing markets and future market entries. However, the scale gap remains significant. International revenues of $35.3 million were still far below North America’s $747.3 million in the quarter, implying that the overseas business is growing quickly but from a much smaller base.



For now, CELH’s international strategy appears to be gaining traction, supported by growth in existing markets, the Spain launch and a planned Portugal entry through Suntory. Still, sustaining a 55% growth rate will depend on steady execution across current expansion markets and disciplined new-market rollouts.

CELH Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Celsius Holdings have tumbled 36.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.8%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

CELH Price Performance Versus Industry



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From a valuation standpoint, CELH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, higher than the industry’s average of 14.42.

CELH Valuation Compared to Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 18.7% and 23.8%, respectively.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR is a global leader in converting food waste and animal by-products into sustainable ingredients and renewable energy products. DAR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests a year-over-year increase of 12.3% and 575.6%, respectively. DAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average.



B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and specialty food products. BGS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ current financial-year earnings calls for year-over-year growth of 11.8%.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, a major food company focused on chicken, beef, pork and prepared foods, carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.4% and 1.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.1%, on average.

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Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.