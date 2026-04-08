Can Celestica's Robust AI Data Center Offerings Propel Its Shares?

Celestica Inc. CLS has emerged as one of the leading players in the development of artificial Intelligence (AI) data centers by delivering advanced networking, storage and computing infrastructure. Its solutions help organizations manage large-scale data processing with improved efficiency, scalability and reliability.



Celestica’s high-speed networking system includes 1.6 Terabit Ethernet switches, such as DS6000 and DS6001, designed for AI and machine learning data centers. These switches provide very high data capacity, helping AI systems process large amounts of information faster and reducing delays. The switches support open standards through the Open Compute Project (OCP), allowing greater flexibility and compatibility with systems like SONiC. CLS also provides server-based computing solutions and recently partnered with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD on the “Helios” platform to design and manufacture AI networking solutions.



The company develops storage platforms like the SD6300 to handle large amounts of data in AI data centers, helping store and access data quickly while saving space and power. It also provides cooling solutions, such as improved airflow and liquid cooling, to prevent overheating and ensure smooth and efficient performance.



Celestica provides an end-to-end lifecycle expertise from design to manufacturing and supply chain, helping customers build reliable and scalable data center solutions quickly. With its strong data center portfolio, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for AI and cloud data centers.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the AI Data Center Infrastructure?

Celestica faces competition from Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA. Arista is developing advanced networking solutions, including high-speed Ethernet switches, to support AI data center operations. It recently introduced new technologies like eXtra-dense pluggable optics and liquid-cooled optics to handle the high power, speed and density. Arista also provides AI optimized switches with smart telemetry and software that monitor traffic, reduce congestion and ensure fast, reliable performance for large AI workloads.



NVIDIA is expanding AI data centers with its latest GPUs, CPUs and networking systems to run large AI models efficiently. It has partnered with cloud and infrastructure provider Nebiusto deploy massive AI compute and networking solutions. NVIDIA is also creating standard designs and partnerships to accelerate the development of AI data centers.

Celestica's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Celestica shares have skyrocketed 331.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 170.6%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Celestica trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, up from the industry average of 22.48.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have remained static at $8.83 and $12.61, respectively, over the past 60 days.



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Celestica currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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