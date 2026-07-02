Can Celestica's Industrial Solutions Portfolio Propel Its Shares?

Celestica Inc. CLS is a key provider of technology and manufacturing solutions in the Industrial & Smart Energy market by offering advanced engineering, product design and supply chain services. The company helps customers improve efficiency, reliability and scalability in modern industrial and energy systems.



Celestica’s solutions are widely used in automation, robotics, industrial controls, renewable energy systems, battery storage, solar inverters and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. These applications help industries improve operational efficiency and enhance system performance in demanding environments. The company’s expertise in advanced production and system integration also supports the growing shift toward cleaner energy by enabling reliable and efficient energy solutions.



The company provides end-to-end support from product design and prototyping to manufacturing and supply chain management. Leveraging its global manufacturing network, it helps customers optimize component sourcing and improve supply chain resilience. This integrated approach enables the company to support consistent product quality and meet the growing demand across industrial and smart energy markets.



As industries continue investing in automation, electrification and sustainable infrastructure, Celestica remains well-positioned to benefit from long-term growth driven by ongoing industrial and energy transformation.

How Are Competitors Focusing on the Industrial & Smart Energy Sector?

Celestica faces competition from Jabil, Inc. JBL and Sanmina Corporation SANM. Jabil supports the industrial and smart energy sector by making products for automation and energy systems. The company provides control systems, power solutions and energy-related components. Jabil’s services help customers improve efficiency and reduce production time.



Sanmina contributes to the industrial and smart energy sector by manufacturing products for clean energy and power systems. The company provides solutions for power management, grid infrastructure and industrial applications. Sanmina’s solutions help customers build strong and dependable energy networks.

Celestica's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Celestica shares have soared 123.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 99.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Celestica trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2, up from the industry average of 26.17.



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Earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 remained static at $10.16 and $14.60, respectively.



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Celestica currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.