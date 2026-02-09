Can CBRE Group Stock Keep Its Winning Streak Alive in Q4?

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE, the global leader in real estate services, is set to announce its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 12, before the bell. The company has established itself as a leader in the industry, delivering a comprehensive suite of services such as property sales and leasing, property management, valuation, project management and consulting.

In the last reported quarter, this Dallas, TX-based commercial real estate services and investment firm reported an earnings surprise of 9.52%. Results reflected year-over-year revenue growth across most of its business segments except the Real Estate Investments segment. The company’s resilient businesses generated revenue growth of 14%, surpassing the 13% increase in its transactional businesses.

Over the preceding four quarters, CBRE surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on each occasion, the average beat being 8.5%. The graph below depicts this surprise history:

CBRE: Factors at Play

In the fourth quarter, CBRE Group is likely to have benefited from its ongoing efforts to create a more balanced and resilient operating model, emphasizing a higher proportion of contractual revenues. The company’s broad diversification across property types, service offerings, geographies and clients, along with disciplined cost management, probably helped sustain solid performance through the period.

The increasing demand for outsourcing services offers significant opportunities for major industry players like CBRE to expand their client base and offerings. In the fourth quarter, CBRE Group is likely to have capitalized on these favorable trends.

CBRE’s enterprise businesses’ performance may have been supported by a balanced mix of new client wins and expansions in the technology, life sciences and health care sectors. CBRE is also placing a strong emphasis on technology investments aimed at boosting operational efficiency, delivering differentiated client solutions and expanding its market presence.

While a significant recovery may still be out of reach, a gradual but steady improvement in the Advisory Services segment is anticipated in the fourth quarter. The company is expected to have benefited from the solid leasing business.

Ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty continues to weigh on commercial real estate transaction activity. A competitive landscape and foreign currency fluctuations remain concerns.

Projections for CBRE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is currently pegged at $11.51 billion. This suggests an increase of 10.65% year over year.

The consensus mark for total revenues from Advisory Services stands at $2.77 billion, up from nearly $2.2 billion in the prior quarter. Estimates for revenues from Building Operations & Experience are pegged at $6.32 billion, up from $5.79 billion reported in the prior-quarter figure.

Before the quarterly earnings release, analysts seem pessimistic about the company’s prospects as the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the October-December quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) has moved 3 cents south to $2.66 over the past month. However, it suggests a 14.7% increase year over year.

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for CBRE

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings surprise for CBRE Group this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

CBRE Group currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of -0.19%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

