Can Caterpillar's Skycatch Deal Boost Its Mining Tech Edge?

Caterpillar Inc. CAT has strengthened its mining technology capabilities by acquiring Skycatch, Inc., a provider of spatial data capture, processing and analytics solutions for the mining industry. The acquisition supports Caterpillar’s broader strategy of helping its mining customers address increasingly complex operational challenges through data-driven technologies.

This follows the acquisition of Australian mining software company RPMGlobal (“RPM”) in February 2026. By integrating Skycatch’s near-real-time, high-resolution spatial data into both RPM and CAT MineStar solutions, Caterpillar aims to improve mine site performance by enhancing safety, productivity and predictability across their operations.

Skycatch specializes in capturing high-frequency, high-precision, large-scale spatial data and pairs it with a suite of Artificial Intelligence capabilities that identify, measure and interact with the data to deliver improved operational performance. This enables mine operators to monitor site conditions continuously, detect changes quickly and adjust mine plans accordingly in near real time, helping reduce operational disruptions and improve efficiency.

A key advantage of Skycatch’s technology is its ability to generate a near-real-time digital twin of the mining site. When integrated with existing software platforms, these digital replicas provide accurate, up-to-date information that can be incorporated directly into planning and execution workflows.

The mining industry is increasingly embracing automation, Artificial Intelligence and digitalization as companies seek to improve efficiency, reduce costs, address labor shortages and support their decarbonization goals. Last month, BHP Group BHP, Rio Tinto RIO and Caterpillar launched a trial of two Cat 793 XE Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks at a mine-site demonstration in Western Australia’s Pilbara as part of an industry-first collaboration focused on reducing emissions from mining operations.

BHP has been expanding the use of AI and advanced analytics across its operations, leveraging improvements in data quality, digital platforms and internal capabilities to optimize performance. Rio Tinto has similarly integrated data from automated drills, trucks, shovels, conveyors, trains and ships with analytics, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and automation technologies to enhance safety, productivity and operational efficiency.

CAT’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Caterpillar shares have gained 133.8% in a year, outperforming the manufacturing - construction and mining industry's 120.7% growth. In comparison, the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the S&P 500 have advanced 23.4% and 8.9%, respectively.

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CAT is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 33.83X, a premium compared with the industry’s 32.66X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 points to year-over-year earnings growth of 29.6%, while the 2027 estimate implies growth of 25%, reflecting improving confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.



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Earnings estimates for CAT have moved up for both 2026 and 2027 over the past 90 days.



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Caterpillar stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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