Can CashAI Continue Powering Dave's Credit Growth Momentum Ahead?

DAVE Inc.’s DAVE proprietary CashAI underwriting platform is strengthening the performance of its ExtraCash product by using real-time checking account transactions and cash flow data instead of traditional FICO scores or credit bureau information. The AI-driven model determines eligibility, approval limits and repayment timing, enabling more accurate risk assessment while supporting larger originations.

In the first quarter of 2026, Dave reported a 28-day past-due rate of 1.69%, marginally better than 1.70% a year ago and the lowest first-quarter level in the company’s history. The improvement came even as ExtraCash originations jumped 37% year over year to roughly $2.1 billion. Management also noted that the underlying credit portfolio performed about 10% better than the prior quarter, marking the first year-over-year improvement since the company adopted its new ExtraCash fee structure.

CashAI version 5.5, introduced in late third-quarter 2025, has helped increase approval amounts and average ExtraCash sizes, improve risk differentiation, expand originations and lower delinquency despite a broader credit box. The company expects the upcoming CashAI v6 to further enhance approval sizes, utilization and monetization.

Although the provision for credit losses rose to $26.6 million from $10.6 million a year earlier, management attributed the increase primarily to higher receivable balances and quarter-end timing rather than weaker credit quality. ExtraCash’s net monetization rate improved to 5.1%, its highest level in more than four years, indicating stronger revenue generation after credit losses. Continued improvements in delinquency and monetization could further strengthen Dave’s long-term credit economics.

How Are DAVE’s Competitors Managing Credit Loss?

SoFi Technologies SOFI manages credit losses through borrower screening, risk-based pricing, portfolio monitoring, securitizations and institutional loan sales. SOFI tracks delinquencies, charge-offs and expected lifetime losses by loan vintage. SOFI targets about 7%-8% maximum cumulative net losses for personal loans.

Affirm Holdings AFRM manages credit risk through transaction-level underwriting, machine-learning models, pricing and delinquency monitoring. Affirm Holdings held $8.57 billion in loans and a $512.3 million credit-loss allowance as of March 31, 2026. AFRM recorded $192.2 million in loan-loss provisions and about $158 million in net charge-offs. It also sold $5 billion of loans to reduce exposure.

DAVE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Dave have rallied 29.8% over the past month, outperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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In terms of forward 12-month P/E, DAVE stock is trading at 21.2X, which is at a minor discount to the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 21.96X.



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DAVE’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has been revised upward over the past week.



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Dave currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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