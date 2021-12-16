Can Casey's Stock Rebound Post Q2 Earnings Miss?

Casey’s General Stores’ stock (NASDAQ: CASY), a gas station and convenience store chain, has declined 5% over the last five trading days (one week) and currently stands at around $192. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 returned a 2% growth during the same period. The company saw mixed second quarter results with revenues of $3.3 billion exceeding expectation by $30 million, but GAAP earnings of $2.59 falling short of consensus by 32 cents. The market reacted downward after these missed earnings. Overall, the company saw its revenues grow 47% year-over-year (y-o-y), of which fuel sales grew 72% y-o-y to $2.05 billion (63% of total sales) and insider sales (grocery, prepared food, and dispensed beverage) grew 13% y-o-y to $1.14 billion. That said, fuel is a high-volume and low-margin product and Casey’s generates much of their actual earnings from sales made inside the convenience store attached to the filling station.

For full-year fiscal 2022, the company reaffirmed same-store fuel and inside sales to grow in mid-single-digit percentage. It also expects to add approximately 225 units, up from prior guidance of 200 units. This pending transaction is expected to be EBITDA accretive in fiscal 2022. In addition, total operating expenses are expected to increase in the high-teen percentages, as compared to an earlier estimate of mid-teens percentages. This is largely due to the additional units as well as elevated credit card fees brought on by higher retail fuel prices. Now, is CASY stock poised to grow going forward?

If you are considering CASY stock as an investment option over a longer time frame, you can explore our dashboard on Casey’s Revenue Comparison to compare this metric with peers and history.

In the short term, based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 63% chance of a rise in CASY stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on CASY Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

[1] Returns of -4.9% or lower over five-day period in 139 times out of 2516 (6%); Stock rose in the next five days in 83 of these 139 instances (60%)

[2] Returns of -2.7% or lower over ten-day period in 484 times out of 2516 (19%); Stock rose in the next ten days in 290 of these 484 instances (60%)

[3] Returns of -4.5% or lower over twenty-one-day period in 452 times out of 2515 (18%); Stock rose in the next twenty-one days in 284 of these 452 instances (63%)

Also, Casey’s General Stores Peer Comparisons summarizes how the company fares against peers on metrics that matter.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Dec 2021

MTD [1] 2021

YTD [1] 2017-21

Total [2] CASY Return -4% 7% 61% S&P 500 Return 1% 25% -100% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -1% 43% 286%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/14/2021

[2] Cumulative total returns since

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.