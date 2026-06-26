Can Carelon Drive Elevance Health's Future Earnings Growth?

Carelon is emerging as a key pillar of Elevance Health, Inc.'s ELV long-term growth strategy as the company expands beyond traditional health insurance. Through its integrated care delivery, pharmacy and care management businesses, Carelon is helping improve clinical outcomes while creating new revenue opportunities. The segment now contributes around 36.3% of Elevance Health's total operating revenues, underscoring its growing role in the company's diversified business model.

The business is also becoming a meaningful driver of operational efficiency. Carelon combines AI, predictive analytics and coordinated care programs to identify high-risk patients earlier and intervene before medical conditions worsen. Its integrated CareBridge and care-at-home platform has reduced hospital readmissions by 20% while generating over 10% savings in post-acute care costs. These capabilities also support higher medication adherence, fewer emergency room visits and improved care coordination, reinforcing Carelon's competitive position.

However, Carelon's first-quarter 2026 operating gain declined 3.8% year over year due to lower affiliated health plan membership and continued investments in expanding risk-based programs. Even so, these investments are laying the foundation for future growth. Specialty pharmacy, CareBridge and integrated medical-pharmacy solutions continue to gain traction, supporting Carelon's long-term growth prospects as employers seek more cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Carelon's growing role complements ELV's broader financial momentum. Operating revenues rose 1.5% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, and the company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to at least $26.75. As Carelon scales its clinical and pharmacy capabilities, it is well positioned to become a key contributor to Elevance Health's earnings growth and competitive advantage.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of ELV’s major competitors in the value-based care space are UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and Humana Inc. HUM.

UnitedHealth, through its Optum segment, is scaling AI-driven care management, pharmacy and provider solutions to improve care coordination and operational efficiency. Its integrated care model supports value-based reimbursement while diversifying revenues beyond its insurance business. UnitedHealth’s total revenues rose 2% year over year in the first quarter of 2026.

Humana is strengthening its integrated care strategy through CenterWell, which combines primary care, home health and pharmacy services. The company continues expanding value-based care and home-based services, aiming to improve patient outcomes while controlling medical costs. Humana’s total revenues rose 23.5% year over year in the first quarter of 2026.

Elevance Health’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of ELV have risen 12.1% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s fall of 2.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Elevance Health trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, below the industry average of 15.70. ELV carries a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Elevance Health’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $26.92 per share, implying an 11.1% drop from the year-ago period.



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ELV stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.