Can Capacity Expansion Support nVent Electric's Next Growth Phase?

nVent Electric NVT is expanding its manufacturing capacity to keep up with growing demand from AI data centers and power utilities. NVT's organic sales grew 34% year over year, while organic orders increased approximately 40% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. Management said data centers were the biggest contributor to growth, helping the company deliver record sales, orders and backlog. nVent Electric believes expanding manufacturing capacity is important to support this demand and maintain growth in the coming years.

A major part of this expansion is the new Blaine, MN, facility, which started production during the first quarter of 2026. Management expects production at the facility to increase through the rest of 2026. Besides Blaine, NVT is expanding manufacturing capacity across several locations for liquid cooling products and engineered building solutions. The company is also increasing capacity for products used in power utility projects as demand for grid infrastructure continues to grow.

nVent Electric is investing heavily to support this demand. NVT plans to spend approximately $130 million on capital expenditures in 2026, indicating a 40% increase from the prior year. The capital spending will be used to expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen the supply chain to support growth in data centers and power utilities and help the company support higher production volumes as demand continues to increase.

Capacity expansion is also helping NVT grow its product portfolio. New product launches, which include products related to liquid cooling and data center applications, contributed more than 20 percentage points to first-quarter sales growth. The company launched 11 new products during the first quarter and expects more launches later this year. The above-mentioned factors show that with higher manufacturing capacity and continued investment in new products, nVent Electric remains well-positioned to meet growing customer demand and support future revenue growth.

How Do Competitors Fare Against NVT

nVent Electric competes with companies like Vertiv VRT and Hubbell HUBB in the electrical and data center markets.

In April 2026, Vertiv completed the acquisition of Strategic Thermal Labs to expand its engineering capabilities in liquid cooling for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure. These capabilities are expected to help Vertiv improve the design, testing and performance of liquid-cooled infrastructure. The acquisition is expected to support Vertiv’s broader strategy of helping customers manage increasingly complex AI and HPC infrastructure by combining power, cooling, controls and lifecycle services into an integrated offering.

Hubbell recently completed the acquisition of NSI Industries, a key manufacturer and supplier of electrical products. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Hubbell’s offerings in areas such as light industrial, data center and network infrastructure applications. Here, electrification trends are expected to support Hubbell's growth across the electrical industry, and the acquisition will help Hubbell expand its portfolio of infrastructure-related products for its electrical and utility customers.

NVT's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of nVent Electric have surged 56.9% year to date against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry’s decline of 2.6%.

nVent Electric YTD Price Return Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, nVent Electric trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 4.85X, higher than the industry’s average of 4.64X.

NVT Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 36.1% and 23.6%, respectively. EPS estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by a penny and 7 cents, respectively, over the past seven days.



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nVent Electric currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.