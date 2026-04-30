Can Capacity Expansion Position ALB for the Next Growth Phase?

Albemarle Corporation ALB is strategically executing its projects aimed at boosting its global lithium conversion capacity as it benefits from a rebound in lithium prices amid strengthening demand and tighter supply conditions. The market for lithium batteries and energy storage remains strong, especially for electric vehicles, offering significant opportunities for the company to develop innovative products and expand capacity.



ALB remains focused on investing in high-return projects to drive productivity. Healthy customer demand, capacity expansion and plant productivity improvements are supporting its volumes.



ALB saw higher sales volumes in its Energy Storage unit in the fourth quarter of 2025 on strong production from its integrated conversion facilities. The Salar yield improvement project in Chile has achieved a 50% operating rate, and the ramp-up continues to deliver encouraging outcomes. The ramp-up at the Meishan lithium conversion facility in China is also progressing ahead of schedule. The ramp-up of the CGP3 expansion at the Greenbushes spodumene mine in Australia is also underway, which is expected to reach full production later this year and add to capacity. The company’s volumes are expected to continue to be supported by these capacity expansion actions going forward.



Among its peers, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM has a robust balance sheet and generates strong cash flows, which allow it to make investments in driving production capacity. SQM’s solid cash position supports its capital investment in growth projects. Sociedad Quimica expects total capital expenditure of $2.7 billion for the 2025-2027 period, which includes the expansion of lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide capacity in Chile, the expansion of the Mt. Holland project and investments to develop the Andover project, both in Australia.



Rio Tinto Group RIO is making progress with its high-value lithium projects. The fully owned Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina remains on track with the commissioning of the starter plant already being completed and start-up currently in progress, with full capacity expected by the end of 2026. The Fénix expansion project and Sal de Vida in Argentina, with a capital cost of $0.7 billion each, are mechanically complete with first production expected in second-half 2026. The Nemaska Lithium project, in which Rio Tinto now holds a 53.9% stake with the Government of Québec retaining the balance, is a fully integrated spodumene-to-lithium hydroxide development project comprising the lithium hydroxide plant in Bécancour and the Whabouchi spodumene mine with a production capacity of 32,000 tons. RIO initially acquired a 50% interest in Nemaska Lithium through the buyout of Arcadium in March 2025.

ALB’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Albemarle has gained 221.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s rise of 15.6%.

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ALB is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.79, above the industry. It carries a Value Score of D.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 1,203.8%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

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ALB stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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