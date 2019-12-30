Can Canopy Growth Rise Above the Cannabis Industry’s Reputation?

Despite the fact that Canopy Growth (NYSE:) is its own company and that itÃ¢ÂÂs arguably one of the top firms in the cannabis space, its equity valuation trades in simpatico with its peers. In a bull market, this dynamic works in every sector participantsÃ¢ÂÂ favor. But in a bear market Ã¢ÂÂ as this sector saw in 2019 Ã¢ÂÂ this is obviously undesirable.

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs why IÃ¢ÂÂm very concerned about the disaster that suddenly hit pot-stock peer Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:). What once was an intriguing speculative play for its vast international coverage, Aurora suffered from the shortcomings of the Canadian legal cannabis market. Additionally, it eschewed fiscal discipline in exchange for speculative growth bets. When these didnÃ¢ÂÂt pan out, Aurora shares crumbled.

But its recent bad news may spell trouble not only for Aurora Cannabis but for the entire industry. The company announced the of Cam Battley, AuroraÃ¢ÂÂs chief commercial officer and its public face, just before Christmas. Although the official reason is that Battley is leaving for greener pastures at MedReleaf Australia, letÃ¢ÂÂs be real: he has zero confidence of Aurora as a going concern.

What does this have to do with Canopy Growth? Simply, that AuroraÃ¢ÂÂs executive departure Ã¢ÂÂ along with director Jason DyckÃ¢ÂÂs selling of more than half of his ACB holdings Ã¢ÂÂ casts a cloud over the cannabis industry. That cloud may have Canopy Growth investors wondering if that management team is up to no good.

Is it fair to paint with the same brush? No, but unfortunately, it happens. Furthermore, itÃ¢ÂÂs easy to assume all cannabis firms are the same. ItÃ¢ÂÂs a young industry with a questionable future. And the frankly lousy way Battley handled his exit doesnÃ¢ÂÂt do Canopy Growth or its peers any favors.

Canopy Growth has Upside Path Despite Sector Woes

Prior to AuroraÃ¢ÂÂs executive meltdown, the cannabis industry had already suffered one of the sharpest declines in recent memory. But BattleyÃ¢ÂÂs departure creates a trust issue with the industry. Sadly, this hangs over organizations that donÃ¢ÂÂt deserve it, such as Canopy Growth.

But no matter which cannabis investment youÃ¢ÂÂre considering, this latest dust-up forces every investor to think pessimistically. In other words, itÃ¢ÂÂs not just about banking on a speculative industry. Rather, investors have to worry about whether executives use privileged information as a deciding factor to abandon ship.

And whoÃ¢ÂÂs left holding the bag? You the investor. Like politics or any hierarchical work structure, the smelly stuff rolls downhill.

Still, if youÃ¢ÂÂre willing to overlook the cannabis sectorÃ¢ÂÂs endless supply of B.S., Canopy Growth offers a positive contrast. For one thing, Canopy has a major backer in Constellation Brands (NYSE:). And itÃ¢ÂÂs not just for the fact that Constellation can potentially help with cash flow. Instead, ConstellationÃ¢ÂÂs presence forces CanopyÃ¢ÂÂs management team to make sensible financial decisions.

Second, accounting firm EY forecasts that the Canadian cannabis market will . Furthermore, the firm estimates that a fifth of the Canadian adult population will become cannabis users by 2025.

Third and on a related note, the Canadian market will eventually figure out . What affected Canopy Growth and the legal cannabis industry wasnÃ¢ÂÂt just miscalculating demand for their products. The administrative roll-out wasnÃ¢ÂÂt exactly favorable, featuring licensing delays that had nothing to do with individual players.

Finally, favorable legalization sentiment in the U.S. could see a de-scheduling of marijuana sooner rather than later. Of course, if the U.S. green market opens, itÃ¢ÂÂs game on for Canopy Growth.

Bad Timing may not be that Bad After All

Before I close, readers should reconsider CanopyÃ¢ÂÂs decision to in late September of this year just when the vaping crisis was daily making frontpage news.

Since the move was blueprinted well before the crisis, investors regarded the announcement as bad timing. However, this misfortunate timeline may actually not be that bad.

EYÃ¢ÂÂs cannabis forecasts didnÃ¢ÂÂt just involve moving the nominal revenue base higher. Instead, the firm foresees incredible . For instance, in 2019, dried flower accounted for 84% of Canadian cannabis spend. But in 2025, EY projects dried flower sales to fall to 46%.

Taking increased prominence will be cannabis extracts, which will account for 37% of total sector revenue. Additionally, edibles will jump to 12% from its current 5% allocation. Non-edible derivatives will also see substantial percentage gains to 5% from 1%.

That tells me that cannabis products have always been popular. However, the lack of product diversification has unnecessarily hampered sales. That will change with . It also makes Canopy Growth a compelling idea if you can hold your breath for a bit.

As of this writing, Josh Enomoto did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

