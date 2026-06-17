Can Cameco's Contract Portfolio Power Its Next Growth Phase?

One of the most important indicators of Cameco Corporation’s CCJ long-term growth potential is the strength of its uranium contract portfolio. As of March 31, 2026, Cameco had secured contracts requiring average annual uranium deliveries of more than 28 million pounds per year over the next five years. This provides revenue visibility, cash-flow stability and the ability to support future mine investments. Management has indicated that, as market conditions continue to improve, the company intends to add additional contracted volumes while capturing greater upside through market-linked pricing mechanisms.

The importance of Cameco’s contract book is underscored by the evolving dynamics of the global nuclear fuel market. Demand for uranium continues to rise as countries increasingly rely on nuclear power to meet energy security and decarbonization goals. However, supply is not keeping pace due to growing geopolitical uncertainty, shrinking secondary supplies and a lack of investment in new capacity over the past decade. These factors have heightened concerns among utilities regarding the security of their fuel supply chains, prompting many operators to enter into long-term contracts to lock in reliable uranium deliveries for years ahead.

As a result, Cameco has been able to secure long-duration agreements with utilities that extend well into the next decade. According to management, contractual commitments are expected to remain above the portfolio average during the 2026-2028 period before moderating somewhat in 2029 and 2030. Such a contract profile provides the company with significant revenue certainty while supporting production planning at its major mining operations.

Importantly, these contracts are not traditional fixed-price agreements. Most contain market-related pricing mechanisms, including exposure to uranium spot prices and long-term market reference prices. This pricing approach allows the company to participate in rising uranium markets while still maintaining downside protection during weaker pricing environments.

In the management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A), the company stated it has executed contracts with 39 customers worldwide in the uranium segment, with its five largest customers accounting for approximately 56% of total contractual commitments. The breadth of this customer base highlights the company’s strong position within the global nuclear fuel supply chain.

Peer Energy Fuels UUUU has six uranium sales contracts in place, which cover deliveries from 2026 to 2032. As of March 31, 2026, Energy Fuels had 3.36 million pounds of committed base sales and potential total deliveries in the range of 2.92-4.88 million pounds, depending on customer options.

Meanwhile, Denison Mines DNN is building its sales pipeline ahead of expected production from its flagship uranium project. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Denison had committed 1.35 million pounds of uranium for delivery between the second quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027. Approximately 950,000 pounds are covered by fixed pricing, while the remaining 400,000 pounds are linked to market-based pricing mechanisms that could benefit from future uranium price appreciation.

Apart from this, Denison has secured firm sales commitments for nearly 8 million pounds of uranium from its physical uranium holdings and expected future uranium production. Management also disclosed that discussions are underway for an additional 8 million pounds.

CCJ’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Cameco shares have gained 54.9% in a year compared with the industry’s 23.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CCJ stock is trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 19.31 compared with the industry’s 5.33.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s earnings for fiscal 2026 indicates year-over-year growth of 17.5%. The same for 2027 implies growth of 58.7%.

While the consensus estimate for 2026 earnings has moved down over the past 60 days, the same for 2027 has moved up, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.