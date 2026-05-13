Can CAH Sustain Growth on Booming Pharmaceutical & Specialty Segment?

Cardinal Health’s CAH Pharmaceutical & Specialty Solutions segment continues to be the primary engine of enterprise growth, delivering another standout quarter in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Segment revenues climbed 19% to approximately $61 billion, while segment profit increased 29%, underscoring the segment’s growing importance to Cardinal Health’s earnings profile. The strength reflects broad-based demand, expanding specialty capabilities and operational leverage across the platform.

The strong performance can be attributed to healthy growth across brand pharmaceuticals, specialty products, and generics, demonstrating the breadth of Cardinal Health’s pharmaceutical distribution model. Management highlights continued strong pharmaceutical demand across categories, with specialty and branded products making particularly strong contributions to profit growth. Generics also remains a positive contributor, supported by stable market dynamics and the company’s Red Oak sourcing partnership.

Specialty remains the most important structural growth driver. Cardinal Health reported more than 20% specialty revenue growth in the third quarter and reiterated expectations for specialty revenues to exceed $50 billion in fiscal 2026, reflecting momentum across both upstream manufacturer partnerships and downstream provider networks. Demand trends remain especially strong in oncology, urology, and other specialty therapies, supported by physician engagement through Specialty Alliance MSOs and expanding biopharma solutions capabilities.

The company is also deepening integration across its specialty ecosystem. The ongoing onboarding of Solaris and GI Alliance distribution volumes, alongside tuck-in acquisitions within Specialty Alliance, is expanding physician reach and reinforcing cross-platform synergies. Management emphasized that oncology alone continued to grow more than 30%, highlighting robust patient demand and increasing market penetration.

Looking ahead, sustainability appears favorable. Positive demographic trends, increasing specialty drug utilization and deeper manufacturer partnerships continue to support demand. While mix shifts and IRA pricing changes may create revenue volatility, Cardinal Health’s strong profit growth suggests the segment’s momentum remains fundamentally intact.

Peer Updates

The rising demand for specialty solutions, along with attractive margins, has also led the other two leading pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson MCK and Cencora COR — to expand into this space.

McKesson continues to deepen its specialty strategy as a key earnings driver, particularly through its oncology and multispecialty platforms. It reported strong revenue and double-digit EPS growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by strong demand across oncology services, biopharma solutions and pharmaceutical distribution.

MCK highlighted that its oncology network now includes about 3,400 providers, reflecting the expanding scale of its specialty ecosystem. The company is also integrating assets, such as Florida Cancer Specialists and PRISM Vision, strengthening provider services and specialty drug distribution.

With specialty distribution volumes and provider solutions driving operating profit growth, McKesson’s oncology and multispecialty platform is emerging as a key contributor to its long-term earnings expansion.

Cencora is similarly leaning into specialty pharmaceuticals and MSO expansion to accelerate earnings growth. COR reported 6% adjusted operating income growth and 7.5% adjusted EPS growth in the quarter, driven largely by its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment and specialty drug demand.

The company recently expanded its MSO footprint through the acquisition of OneOncology, complementing Retina Consultants of America and strengthening its specialty ecosystem. Cencora expects these physician-focused platforms to deepen relationships with biopharma companies and specialty providers.

As specialty innovation and complex therapies grow, Cencora believes these MSO partnerships will enhance distribution volumes, support physicians and create new earnings growth opportunities for it.

CAH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CAH have lost 11.2% so far this year compared with the industry’s 12.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Cardinal Health trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5, above the industry average. It is also higher than its five-year median of 13.65. CAH carries a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 30.1% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.