Can BWXT's Manufacturing Investments Support Future Growth?

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT continues expanding its manufacturing capabilities to boost growing demand across its defense, commercial nuclear and advanced reactor businesses. The company is investing in production facilities and specialized equipment to strengthen operational capacity and improve execution across long-term customer programs. As of March 31, 2026, BWXT reported nearly $1.6 billion in net property, plant and equipment (PP&E), highlighting the scale of its manufacturing platform.



Manufacturing investment remains a key part of BWXT's long-term strategy. The company's specialized production facilities support the fabrication of naval nuclear components, reactor technologies, precision manufacturing and other mission-critical products. Continued investment in manufacturing assets helps modernize operations while aiding production requirements across multiple business segments and strengthening its long-term manufacturing capabilities.



BWXT's manufacturing footprint also provides the flexibility to execute a diverse mix of government and commercial programs. As customer requirements continue evolving, investments in facilities and production equipment boost the company's ability to support long-duration contracts while improving manufacturing efficiency, operational execution and production reliability across its manufacturing network.



Growing demand for nuclear technologies across defense, energy and medical markets is expected to bolster additional manufacturing activity. BWXT's continued investment in production infrastructure positions the company to meet future customer requirements while reinforcing its long-term competitive position and supporting sustained growth across its diversified nuclear technology portfolio.

Companies Expanding Manufacturing Infrastructure

Nuclear technology companies continue investing in manufacturing assets to strengthen production capabilities and support future reactor deployment. Companies like Oklo Inc. OKLO and NuScale Power Corporation SMR are also expanding their manufacturing asset base through continued investments in facilities and equipment.



Oklo reported $95.6 million in net property, plant and equipment as of March 31, 2026, reflecting continued investment in construction in progress and equipment supporting its advanced reactor development.



NuScale Power reported $3.2 million in net property, plant and equipment as of March 31, 2026, highlighting continued investment in facilities and manufacturing assets aiding its small modular reactor technology.

Earnings Estimates for BWXT Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 14.71% and 13.74%, respectively.



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BWXT Stock Is Trading at a Discount

BWX Technologies is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 4X compared with the industry average of 8.41X.



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BWXT Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, BWXT shares have rallied 21.5% compared with the industry’s 7% growth.



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BWXT’s Zacks Rank

BWX Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.