Can BWX Technologies' Nuclear Services Expansion Drive Future Growth?

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT is expanding beyond its core defense operations by strengthening its capabilities in nuclear services, fuel processing and commercial nuclear support. The company is leveraging its long-standing expertise in nuclear materials and engineering to serve a broader range of government and commercial nuclear programs.



A key focus of this strategy is supporting the nuclear fuel cycle, including uranium processing, fuel manufacturing and related services. These activities play a critical role in maintaining and operating nuclear power systems, requiring strict regulatory compliance and specialized technical capabilities that limit competition.



The company is also enhancing its capabilities in reactor component manufacturing and nuclear services that support the operation and maintenance of existing nuclear infrastructure. These efforts are aligned with the growing demand for reliable nuclear energy and lifecycle support for aging reactor fleets.



As interest in nuclear energy increases, particularly as a stable and low-carbon power source, demand for nuclear services and fuel solutions is expected to rise. BWXT’s focus on these areas positions it to expand its role beyond defense while building on its core strengths in nuclear technology.

Advanced Nuclear Innovation Supports Market Expansion

Rising interest in advanced nuclear solutions is driving companies to develop next-generation reactor technologies that offer reliable, low-carbon energy across utilities, industrial uses and other applications. Other companies working in similar areas are discussed below.



NuScale Power Corporation SMR is advancing small modular reactor technology aimed at providing scalable, carbon-free power solutions for utilities and industrial customers.



Oklo Inc. OKLO is developing advanced fission systems designed to deliver compact, efficient and long-duration clean energy for specialized and off-grid uses.

Earnings Estimates for BWXT Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 11.97% and 13.51%, respectively.



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BWXT Stock Trading at a Discount

BWX Technologies is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 4.93X compared with the industry average of 11.87X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BWXT Stock Price Performance

In the past year, BWXT shares have surged 95.6% compared with the industry’s 26.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BWXT’s Zacks Rank

BWX Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.