Can Burlington's Margin Strategy Withstand Tariff Pressures?

Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL delivered stronger-than-expected margin performance in the first quarter of 2025 despite flat comparable sales. The company reported an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.1%, up 30 basis points from last year and well above guidance of a decline of 50-90 basis points. This outperformance was driven by the favorable timing of merchandise receipts expected to reverse in the second quarter and aggressive expense savings initiatives implemented early to mitigate expected tariff-related pressures.



The gross margin also improved by 30 basis points year over year to 43.8%. This was supported by a 20-basis-point increase in the merchandise margin and a 10-basis-point reduction in freight expenses. Modest initial markup pressure was more than offset by faster inventory turnover. Product sourcing costs rose 10 basis points as a percentage of sales to $197 million from $183 million, reflecting higher asset protection investments despite supply-chain productivity gains.



Adjusted SG&A expenses declined by 30 basis points from last year due to the favorable timing of SOAR program expenses, which will shift into the second quarter, and company-wide cost-saving actions. Reserve inventory rose 31% in dollar terms to 48% of total inventory from 40% last year. This highly branded, tariff-free merchandise already in the United States is expected to support margins in the future quarters.



For 2025, Burlington maintained its outlook, projecting 6-8% sales growth and an adjusted EBIT margin flat to up 30 basis points. The outlook assumes tariffs, inflation and freight costs remain stable. Management emphasized its ability to navigate uncertainty through flexibility, disciplined operations and its value-focused off-price model, supporting long-term growth despite external challenges.

How BURL’s Margin Strategy Compares With TGT, ROST & DLTR

Target Corporation’s TGT first-quarter 2025 margin strategy increased the operating margin to 6.2% from 5.3%, or 3.7% excluding one-time gains. The gross margin at Target slipped to 28.2% from 28.8% due to higher markdowns and supply-chain costs. SG&A at Target improved 70 basis points to 19.3%, reflecting credit card interchange fee settlements and disciplined cost management.



Ross Stores ROST maintained an operating margin of 12.2% in the first quarter of 2025, matching last year, despite flat comparable sales. Gross profit benefited from Ross Stores’ disciplined inventory and cost control. SG&A at Ross Stores rose slightly to $797.1 million from $776.3 million, reflecting controlled spending as Ross Stores navigated tariff pressures and economic uncertainty.



Dollar Tree’s DLTR gross margin rose 20 bps to 35.6% in first-quarter 2025 on lower freight and occupancy costs despite higher shrink and markdowns. SG&A at Dollar Tree climbed 100 basis points to 27.3% of sales, driven by higher wages and store investments. Dollar Tree’s operating margin contracted to 8.3%, reflecting elevated costs despite strong sales leverage and improved gross profit.

Burlington’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The BURL stock has gained 9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 8.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Burlington’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 1.31X indicates a lower valuation compared with the industry’s average of 1.80X. BURL carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 7.5% and 11.8%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Burlington currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

