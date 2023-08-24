Can Brown-Forman (BF.B) Beat on Q1 Earnings Despite High Costs?

Brown-Forman Corporation ( BF.B ) is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 30. The alcoholic beverage bigwig’s revenues are expected to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, indicating growth of 4.7% from that reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, suggesting no change from the year-ago period’s recorded number. Earnings estimates for the fiscal first quarter have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.4% in the last reported quarter. In the trailing four quarters, its earnings underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Brown-Forman has been witnessing strong sales trends, driven by increased demand for its brands, growth across all geographic clusters and the Travel Retail channel. This has been driving organic sales growth. Sales have been benefiting from an increase in distributor inventories. Also, BF.B has been benefiting from recent acquisitions, portfolio premiumization, product innovation and strategic relationships.



The company has been benefiting from growth across brands and categories. Growth in the tequila categories, mainly Herradura and el Jimado, is expected to have contributed to strong sales in the fiscal first quarter. Sales in the quarter under review are also expected to have gained from the continued consumer interest in flavor and convenience, which boosted the performance of Jack Daniel’s Ready-to-Drink (RTD), Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management expected strength in its brand portfolio, strong consumer demand and the return of inventories to more normalized levels to aid organic sales growth throughout fiscal 2024. The persistence of these trends is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the fiscal first quarter.



Our model predicts the tequila category to register sales growth of 12.7% in the fiscal first quarter. Meanwhile, other key categories, including Wine, Vodka and Whiskey, are likely to report sales growth of 10.2%, 6.2% and 1.8%, respectively.



BF.B has also been on track with its pricing strategy, which aims to increase prices year over year to grow sales as part of its revenue growth management initiatives. Gains from improved pricing are likely to get reflected in the company’s top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the company has been witnessing several headwinds, including supply-chain challenges, higher input costs due to inflation, the significant impacts of negative foreign exchange and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management expected inflation to continue negatively impacting input costs throughout fiscal 2024. Higher inflation is expected to mar the gross margin in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company has also been witnessing higher advertising expenses due to continued investments in its brands. This is likely to have partly dented margins and the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Higher compensation expenses, rising discretionary spending, and acquisition and integration costs for the Gin Mare and Diplomatico brands are expected to have led to higher SG&A expenses in the fiscal first quarter.



We expect total operating expenses to increase 15.6% year over year to $322.5 million in the fiscal first quarter, driven by a 1.9% rise in advertising expenses and a 3.9% increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.



Our model predicts an operating margin of 32.4%, suggesting a 170-bps contraction from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Brown-Forman this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Brown-Forman has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

