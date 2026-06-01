Can Brand Restaging Meaningfully Lift PepsiCo's Organic Sales Outlook?

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP is betting on an extensive brand restaging strategy to reinvigorate demand and accelerate organic sales growth. The company has been refreshing key brands, enhancing value offerings, expanding shelf space and introducing innovative products across its snacks and beverages portfolio. Management noted that these initiatives are already yielding encouraging results, with North America Foods returning to volume growth and consumer engagement improving across several core brands.



PepsiCo’s strategy goes beyond pricing and focuses on a holistic approach to brand building. The company has revamped flagship brands such as Lay’s and Tostitos, increased investments in innovation and strengthened its presence in away-from-home channels. These efforts helped drive a 2% volume increase in North America Foods in the first quarter, while unit sales rose 4%, adding roughly 300 million consumption occasions compared with the prior-year period. Management also highlighted gains in household penetration and improving market-share trends, signaling that consumers are responding positively to the refreshed brand positioning.



Looking ahead, PepsiCo remains optimistic about its organic sales outlook as shelf resets, distribution gains and innovation rollouts continue through the remainder of the year. Management expects growth to trend toward the upper end of its 2%-4% organic revenue growth guidance range in the back half of 2026, supported by improving momentum in North America Foods, resilient international demand and continued progress in beverages. While macroeconomic uncertainty and competitive pressures remain challenges, the company believes its "Hungry for Growth" strategy, combined with stronger brand execution and consumer-focused innovation, can drive sequential improvement in organic sales and support sustainable long-term growth.

KDP & KO Drive Growth Through Innovation and Brand Strength

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP and The Coca-Cola Company KO are driving organic growth through innovation, brand strength and expanded beverage portfolios in a highly competitive global market.



Keurig Dr Pepper is leveraging brand innovation, portfolio expansion and targeted marketing investments to support organic sales growth. The company continues to introduce new product offerings, strengthen its coffee and cold beverage platforms, and expand distribution across key markets. These initiatives are helping drive consumer engagement and market-share gains, positioning Keurig Dr Pepper to sustain growth despite a competitive and evolving beverage landscape.



Coca-Cola’s performance is relying on brand-building efforts, product innovation and premiumization strategies to fuel organic sales momentum. The company continues to refresh its portfolio through new product launches, expand its presence in high-growth beverage categories and invest in its iconic brands. Combined with its global distribution network and strong marketing capabilities, these initiatives are helping Coca-Cola strengthen consumer demand and support long-term revenue growth.

PEP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of PepsiCo have lost 13.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 3.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, PEP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29X, below the industry’s average of 19.0X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.1% and 3.2%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved northward in the past seven days.



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PEP stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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