Can Bowman Consulting (BWMN) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Bowman Consulting (BWMN) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this professional services firm reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Bowman Consulting, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.15 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +314.29% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bowman Consulting has increased 36.36% because one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.50 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +1566.67% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Bowman Consulting. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 36.58%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Bowman Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Bowman Consulting have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 31% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

