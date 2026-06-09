Can Boot Barn's Stagecoach Push Support Brand Visibility & Reach?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT strengthened its brand visibility through its partnership as the official boot retailer for Stagecoach. The company supported the event through local store activations, onsite activities and sponsorship of one of the festival’s music stages. Management expressed satisfaction with the partnership and believes that it enhances brand awareness while creating opportunities to attract customers. The initiative reflects the company’s continued focus on expanding its reach through targeted marketing and experiential brand engagement.

Management highlighted strong execution of its Stagecoach partnership, with successful store events in Southern California and strong engagement from festival attendees traveling from neighboring states. The company’s onsite presence at Stagecoach also generated significant interest, with consistently high attendance throughout the event.

Management was particularly encouraged by the visibility created through the Mustang Stage presented by Boot Barn. The stage featured multiple well-known bands and was streamed through Amazon, extending the event’s reach well beyond festival attendees. This broader exposure helped transform the partnership into a platform with national and potentially global visibility, significantly amplifying brand awareness.

However, the Stagecoach sponsorship and its associated events led to marketing expenses being more heavily weighted toward the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Despite the near-term increase, the company does not expect a structural change in marketing spending levels. For fiscal 2027, marketing expenses are projected to be consistent with the historical levels of approximately 3% of sales, indicating that the elevated fiscal first-quarter spending largely reflects timing rather than a sustained increase in investment intensity.

Overall, Boot Barn believes that the company’s brand recognition will continue to expand over the long term. As awareness grows, more consumers across the country and internationally are expected to become familiar with the brand, supporting broader visibility and reach.

Zacks Rundown for BOOT

Boot Barn’s shares have inched up 0.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 4.5%. BOOT presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Boot Barn trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, higher than the industry’s average of 14.88.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT’s current and next fiscal-year earnings implies year-over-year rallies of 16.5% and 15.9%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia and internationally. At present, TPR sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSXY operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate apparel and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. At present, VSXY flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Victoria's Secret’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 7.7% and 35.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. VSXY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%, on average.

Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia and internationally. At present, FOSL carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOSL’s current fiscal-year sales indicates a decline of 4.9%, while the same for earnings suggests growth of 87.6% from the year-ago reported figures. FOSL delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 381.8%, on average.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.