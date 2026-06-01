Can Boot Barn Sustain Double-Digit E-Commerce Growth in Fiscal 2027?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT delivered strong e-commerce performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by double-digit growth on bootbarn.com. The company’s e-commerce comparable sales increased 14.1% in the final quarter. To further strengthen its digital presence, the company launched dedicated websites for two of its women's exclusive brands, Cheyenne and CLEO & WOLF. Management expressed satisfaction with the early performance of these platforms, highlighting their ability to enhance brand storytelling and customer engagement. The new websites also support the company's strategy of positioning and marketing its exclusive brands as distinct stand-alone brands.

Boot Barn is leveraging AI to drive incremental traffic across both online and in-store channels while enhancing the customer experience and strengthening brand engagement. The company relies heavily on social media platforms to market its exclusive brands, with Meta and TikTok serving as key customer acquisition channels. Management highlighted the effectiveness of these platforms' algorithms in identifying and reaching potential new customers. Additionally, social media platforms provide an environment where consumers are more receptive to product discovery and advertising, enabling the company to introduce new products and enhance brand visibility in a less disruptive manner.

Overall, Boot Barn’s AI-powered customer acquisition initiatives, expanding portfolio of exclusive brand websites and effective social commerce efforts continue to support strong online momentum. The company expects e-commerce comparable sales growth of 13% in fiscal 2027, with digital channels remaining a key contributor to e-commerce growth and customer engagement.

The Zacks Rundown for BOOT

BOOT’s shares have gained 7.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 7.9%. BOOT presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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From a valuation standpoint, BOOT trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, higher than the industry’s average of 15.50.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 16.5% and 15.9%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. At present, TPR carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate apparel and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. At present, VSCO carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Victoria's Secret’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.2% and 16.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. VSCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%, on average.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN offers lifestyle products and services in the United States and internationally. At present, URBN carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.5% and 9.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. URBN has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.

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Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.