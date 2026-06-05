Can Boot Barn Maintain Its Double-Digit Earnings Growth Momentum?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT delivered a significantly strong fiscal 2026 performance, with earnings per share increasing 25% to $7.35. The company attributed the results to its continued commitment to its strategic initiatives, which played a key role in driving both revenue growth and profitability.

The company’s store expansion strategy is a key initiative supporting the earnings growth momentum. Over the past five years, the company opened 267 stores, doubling its store base to 539 locations. These new stores contributed more than $750 million in incremental fiscal 2026 revenue and exceeded expectations for sales, earnings and payback. Boot Barn plans to open 70 new stores in fiscal 2026, and remains focused on growing its footprint as it progresses toward its long-term goal of operating 1,200 stores across the United States.

Additionally, merchandise margin expansion and exclusive brand penetration remain key growth drivers. Merchandise margin increased 80 basis points in fiscal 2026, exceeding management’s initial expectations. Exclusive brand penetration also rose 220 basis points to 40.8%, continuing a multi-year growth trend. Looking ahead, management expects further gains in exclusive brand penetration to reach 41.3% in fiscal 2027, with merchandise margin expected to reach approximately 51.4% of sales, representing a 50-basis-point year-over-year improvement.

Boot Barn remains confident that its strategic initiatives will continue to support both near-term performance and long-term growth. As a result, the company expects its earnings per share growth to continue in fiscal 2027, with earnings per share projected to increase 18% year over year to $8.64, reflecting continued double-digit growth momentum despite a more moderate growth rate.

The Zacks Rundown for BOOT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 16.5% and 15.9%, respectively.



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From a valuation standpoint, BOOT trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, higher than the industry’s average of 14.88.



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BOOT’s shares have gained 2.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 2.8%. BOOT presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. At present, TPR sportsa Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. At present, FOSL carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOSL’s current fiscal-year sales indicates a decline of 4.9%, while the same for earnings indicates growth of 87.6% from the year-ago figures. FOSL delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 381.8%, on average.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN offers lifestyle products and services in the United States and internationally. At present, URBN carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.5% and 9.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. URBN has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.

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Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.