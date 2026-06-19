Can Bolt Partnership Accelerate Klarna's Payment Growth Strategy?

Klarna Group plc KLAR is expanding into mobility through a new partnership with Bolt, a leading European shared mobility platform. Per the agreement, Klarna’s payment options will be integrated directly into the Bolt app, allowing users in Sweden, Germany, Finland and Norway to pay for car rides and scooter trips using Klarna’s “Pay in Full” feature or customized monthly installment plans. Using secure tokenization, riders can link accounts once for seamless automated billing on future trips. The rollout is expected to wrap up across these markets by late June 2026.

The partnership extends Klarna’s reach beyond its traditional retail and e-commerce roots into transportation services. By embedding its payment solutions into a service consumers use regularly, Klarna can become a larger part of customers’ daily spending habits while expanding its reach through Bolt’s network of more than 200 million customers across 50 countries.

The move aligns with Klarna’s strategy of increasing payment frequency and driving engagement beyond online shopping. Mobility services are particularly attractive because they generate recurring transactions and encourage repeat usage. Integrating Klarna into the Bolt app will also increase its visibility among millions of users across Europe.

The partnership supports Klarna’s efforts to diversify its revenue base. Klarna entered the deal with strong momentum, as active consumers rose 21% year over year to 119 million and Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increased 33% in first-quarter 2026. While the initiative is unlikely to have a material near-term financial impact, it strengthens Klarna’s long-term growth strategy and expands its presence across consumer transactions.

How Are Competitors Faring?

While Klarna is expanding into everyday mobility payments, other payment companies like Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM and Visa Inc. V are finding new ways to grow by tapping into travel and AI-driven commerce.

Affirm expanded its partnership with Royal Caribbean, bringing buy now, pay later (BNPL) options to cruise bookings in the United Kingdom and Canada. Affirm also strengthened its presence in the travel sector through broader integrations, reflecting its efforts to move beyond traditional retail purchases.

Visa recently integrated its payment capabilities into ChatGPT, allowing AI agents to securely complete purchases using tokenized credentials. The move highlights Visa's growing focus on AI-powered commerce and its efforts to make digital payments more seamless across emerging platforms.

KLAR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of KLAR have lost 34.9% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 16.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, KLAR trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.46X, down from the industry average of 4.72X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, implying a 105.06% jump from the year-ago period’s level.



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KLARcurrently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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