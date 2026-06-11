Can Boeing's Global Services Business Become a Bigger Growth Driver?

The Boeing Company’s BA Global Services ("BGS") segment is increasingly becoming an important contributor to the company's recovery and long-term growth strategy.



During the first quarter of 2026, BGS generated revenues of $5.4 billion, representing a 6% increase from the prior-year period’s level. The growth was primarily driven by higher government-related service activity and continued demand for aviation aftermarket solutions. While Boeing's commercial aircraft business remains cyclical and heavily dependent on production rates, the services segment provides a more stable source of recurring revenues.



BGS generated operating earnings of $971 million, resulting in an operating margin of 18.1%. Although margins declined modestly from the prior year due to the impact of the Digital Aviation Solutions divestiture, the segment continues to generate significantly higher margins than Boeing's commercial and defense operations. This demonstrates the attractive economics of maintenance, repair, parts distribution, training, and digital aviation services.



Several strategic developments during the quarter further strengthened the business. Boeing inked the largest-ever Landing Gear Exchange Program agreement with Singapore Airlines Group and received initial FAA and EASA qualification for 777-9 training devices. These wins highlight Boeing's ability to monetize its growing installed aircraft base through long-term support contracts and training solutions.



BGS ended the quarter with a record backlog of $33 billion, providing substantial revenue visibility and demonstrating sustained customer demand across both commercial and government markets. As airlines continue to expand fleets and defense customers seek long-term maintenance support, Boeing appears well positioned to benefit from growing aftermarket spending.

Companies Expanding Aftermarket and Services Businesses

Growing global aircraft utilization continues to increase demand for maintenance, repair, overhaul, and aviation support services. Several aerospace companies benefiting from this trend are discussed below:



Airbus SE EADSY continues to expand its services portfolio through Airbus Services, offering maintenance, training, fleet management, and digital solutions to airline customers worldwide. The company increasingly views services as a key contributor to long-term profitability.



RTX Corporation RTX maintains one of the aerospace industry's largest aftermarket businesses through its Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney units. The company's growing installed base of engines and aircraft systems supports recurring revenues from maintenance, spare parts and repair services.

BA Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates a year-over-year improvement of 98.6% and 2,813.2%, respectively.



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BA Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, BA’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 1.6X, a discount to the industry’s average of 2.54X.



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BA Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 2.1% against the industry’s 8.5% decline.



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BA’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.