Can Boeing Benefit From the Global Airline Fleet Renewal Cycle?

The Boeing Company BA is well positioned to benefit from one of the aviation industry's strongest long-term growth drivers — the global airline fleet renewal cycle. As passenger traffic continues to recover and airlines seek to improve fuel efficiency, reduce maintenance costs and meet increasingly stringent environmental regulations, carriers are accelerating investments in next-generation aircraft. Boeing's portfolio, led by the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner families, is well aligned with these industry trends.



Replacing aging fleets with newer-generation airplanes allows airlines to lower operating costs, extend route networks and improve profitability. Given that fuel remains one of the largest operating expenses for airlines, fleet renewal offers an increasingly compelling economic proposition.



Boeing’s production remained on an upward trajectory, with the 737 program operating at 42 aircraft per month and the 787 program producing eight aircraft per month, reflecting improving manufacturing stability and sustained customer demand.



The 737 MAX family offers airlines significant fuel-efficiency improvements over previous-generation narrow-body aircraft while serving the high-volume short- and medium-haul market. The 787 Dreamliner enables carriers to operate long-haul routes more efficiently through lower fuel consumption, advanced composite materials and reduced maintenance requirements. These aircraft are particularly attractive as airlines expand international networks and replace aging fleets.



The company's substantial order book further highlights the strength of the current demand environment. Boeing ended the first quarter with a commercial aircraft backlog of more than 6,100 airplanes valued at $576 billion. This backlog provides years of production visibility and reflects airlines' confidence in long-term passenger traffic growth despite near-term economic uncertainties.

Aerospace Companies Benefiting From Fleet Renewal

Along with Boeing, several other aerospace manufacturers are also benefiting from the ongoing global fleet modernization trend:



Airbus SE EADSY continues to see strong demand for its A320neo and A350 families as airlines invest in more fuel-efficient aircraft and expand their fleets.



Embraer S.A. EMBJ is benefiting from growing demand for regional jets, with its E2 family offering improved fuel efficiency and lower operating costs for regional carriers.

BA Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year improvement of 99.06% and 4,158.7%, respectively.



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BA Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, BA’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 1.64X, a discount to the industry’s average of 2.53X.



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BA Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have lost 3% compared with the industry’s 5.5% decline.



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BA’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.