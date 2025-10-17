Can Bloom Energy's Combustion-Free Power Drive Long-Term Growth?

Bloom Energy Corporation BE, by utilizing its solid oxide fuel cell technology, delivers reliable, combustion-free power to its customers. Unlike traditional fossil-fuel-based generation, Bloom Energy’s systems convert natural gas, hydrogen or biogas into electricity without combustion, significantly reducing carbon emissions and improving efficiency. Bloom Energy is playing a key role in the global transition toward cleaner and more resilient energy solutions.

The company’s combustion-free approach provides a distinct cost advantage for commercial and industrial customers. Bloom Energy’s Energy Servers enable on-site power generation that mitigates grid dependency and minimizes transmission losses, helping businesses avoid costly downtime and volatile electricity pricing. Over time, these systems lower total energy costs and provide predictable, stable power, a major benefit for AI-based data centers, manufacturers and other energy-intensive users.

Bloom Energy’s platform offers exceptional fuel flexibility and scalability, enabling customers to smoothly shift from natural gas to green hydrogen as renewable infrastructure expands. This versatility positions the company for sustained relevance amid the global shift toward cleaner energy systems and the increasing emphasis on low and zero-carbon policies.

With growing adoption across sectors and global markets, Bloom Energy’s combustion-free technology enhances its competitive position. Its focus on cost-effective, reliable and sustainable energy solutions supports revenue growth, strengthens customer loyalty and establishes Bloom Energy as a cornerstone of the evolving distributed clean power landscape.

Combustion-Free Technology Boosts Alternative Energy Stocks

Combustion-free technology is driving the growth of alternative energy stocks by offering cleaner, more efficient and cost-effective power solutions. As global demand accelerates for low-emission and reliable energy alternatives, the company providing electricity through technology will have a competitive advantage.

Combustion-free electric generation technology is set to enhance the prospects of Plug Power PLUG and FuelCell Energy FCEL by improving efficiency, reducing emissions and cutting operating costs. Plug Power’s hydrogen fuel systems and FuelCell’s advanced cell platforms enable clean, distributed energy generation, positioning both companies to benefit from the growing global shift toward sustainable and carbon-free power solutions.

BE’s Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy have registered a whopping gain of 577% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry’s rise of 49.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

The return on invested capital (“ROIC”) measures how well a company generates returns on the money it invests. ROIC is a key indicator of a company's profitability and operational efficiency. The ROIC of the company indicates that it is investing money more efficiently than peers in the industry.

Bloom Energy’s ROIC has outperformed the industry average in the trailing 12 months. ROIC of BE was 4.62% compared with the industry average of 1.85%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BE’s Earnings Estimates Moving North

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bloom Energy’s earnings per share for 2025 and 2026 increased 78.57% and 56%, respectively, year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BE’s Zacks Rank

Bloom Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.





