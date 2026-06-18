Can Bloom Energy Continue to Benefit From Onsite Power Generation?

Bloom Energy BE is positioning itself as a key provider of onsite clean-energy power solutions that help customers bypass the regulatory hurdles, grid constraints and lengthy interconnection processes often associated with conventional power projects. Its Energy Server platform delivers reliable, efficient and lower-emission electricity directly at customer locations, serving both commercial and utility markets.



Growing power demand across the United States and other developed economies—driven by AI data centers, electrification, and industrial reshoring—is placing increasing strain on existing grid infrastructure. Bloom Energy’s solid oxide fuel cell technology enables customers to install generation capacity at or near their facilities, reduce dependence on utility upgrades and mitigate transmission bottlenecks.



This distributed energy model is particularly appealing to data centers, semiconductor fabs, hospitals, manufacturing plants, and other mission-critical facilities where uninterrupted power and high-quality electricity are essential. Bloom Energy’s systems provide continuous baseload power while helping customers lower emissions and advance sustainability goals.



The company is also well-positioned to benefit from the rising demand for reliable and cleaner energy alternatives. As utilities invest heavily in grid modernization and pass higher costs on to consumers, Bloom Energy can offer long-term energy solutions with more predictable pricing. Customers may also avoid peak-demand charges and delays tied to new utility connections, a significant advantage for hyperscalers and industrial operators whose expansion plans depend on timely access to power.



Further supporting its growth prospects, favorable policy trends continue to encourage distributed energy adoption. Bloom Energy’s platforms provide a practical bridge between energy reliability and long-term decarbonization objectives.

Rapid Deployment Driving Growth in Alternative Energy

Quick deployment of energy systems allows alternative energy companies like Plug Power PLUG and FuelCell Energy FCEL to meet rising demand efficiently, secure long-term contracts and scale operations faster. This agility enhances revenue streams, strengthens customer relationships and supports overall financial growth in the clean energy sector.



Plug Power and FuelCell benefit from rapid deployment by quickly delivering hydrogen and fuel cell solutions to industrial and commercial clients. Fast installations help secure long-term contracts, accelerate market penetration and reduce time-to-revenues. This agility strengthens customer relationships and positions Plug Power and FuelCell for sustained growth in the expanding clean energy market.

BE’s Price Performance

Shares of BE have rallied 248% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry.



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BE’s Expensive Valuation

Bloom Energy is currently trading at a premium valuation. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 17.05X is higher than the industry’s 5.3X.



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Estimate Movement for BE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BE’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) witnessed no movement in the last 30 days. The same holds true for 2026 and 2027 estimates.



The consensus estimate for BE's 2026 and 2027 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year increases.





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BE stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.