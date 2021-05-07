Can Bitcoin Grow Faster Than the Internet?

The current bitcoin adoption rate has been outpacing the internet’s user growth. Recent projections predict that the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency will achieve a billion users in the next four years. With about 130 million users, bitcoin is now at a similar inflection point where the internet was in 1997. And bitcoin’s mass adoption rate hints that the largest digital coin will hit the one billion user mark nearly two times faster than the internet did.

As highlighted in the chart below, the internet took 7.5 years to go from 130 million to a billion users. And bitcoin is projected to achieve that milestone in the next four years.

Do These Projections Tally With Actual Activities?

Many indicators suggest that the momentum of crypto adoption is accelerating at a higher pace than previously predicted over the past twelve months. Institutions, corporations, governments, and individuals are taking part in crypto infrastructure. Case in point: The number of active addresses is a critical factor to consider when evaluating bitcoin adoption. On-chain data suggests that active addresses have doubled since the beginning of 2020.

Increasing trading volume, declining balance on exchanges, and robust price growth indicate that investors are pouring money into the largest digital coin. Further bolstering the bitcoin adoption rate is the backing from institutional investors, billionaires, and corporations. In fact, countries, including China, UK, and European Union plan to unveil their own crypto coins to modernize the financial system.

“We’re launching a new task force between the Treasury and the Bank of England to coordinate exploratory work on a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC),” Sunak told a financial industry conference.

Institutional Investors Are Getting More Bullish

Institutional investors flocked to crypto markets last year. In fact, about 87% of bitcoin investments came from institutional investors, according to the world’s largest digital currency asset manager Grayscale.

“We saw a meaningful acceleration of institutional participation. There’s no longer professional risk of investing in the digital currency asset class – there’s probably more career risk in not paying attention to it,” said Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale.

Billionaire and tech investor Mark Cuban says cryptocurrency and blockchain development reminds him of the “early days of the internet.” It's "brand new, no one really knows what it’s going to be. [There’s] a lot of projections,” he said.

Cathie Wood believes bitcoin adoption is just in its early stages and the market value could reach $30 trillion by 2030. Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.”

Corporations Are Becoming A Serious Player In Bitcoin

The world’s largest corporations have started accumulating bitcoin on their balance sheet as a hedge against currency devaluation. For example, Elon Musk’s electric car maker Tesla early this year disclosed a $1.5 billion stake in bitcoin. Jack Dorsey's fintech firm Square has also bought billions of dollars of bitcoin in the past two years. What’s more, Square has been making billions of dollars by offering crypto services. Its March quarter sales more than tripled and significantly topped analysts’ estimates amid skyrocketing bitcoin purchases through the company’s Cash App. Its revenue from bitcoin sales climbed to $3.51 billion in Q1, up from $306 million a year earlier.

Growing Retail Investments Are Revving Up Bitcoin’s Adoption Rate

Retail investors’ interest in bitcoin surged during the first quarter this year, according to a report by JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. Retail investors bought more than 187,000 bitcoins in Q1 compared to 172,684 buys from institutional investors.

Analyst Billy Woo, who is bullish about bitcoin adoption, states that bitcoin is fairly distributed between wealthy and small investors. He claims close to 40% of bitcoin owners are small holders, and this trend has been gaining momentum since the beginning of this year.

Bottom Line

User growth figures and investor interest in digital forms of payment signifies that bitcoin will see a faster adoption rate than the internet. Bitcoin could achieve a 1 billion user mark in the next four years.

