Can BigBear.ai's Strategic Partnerships Expand Its Defense Reach?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI is expanding its defense technology capabilities through strategic partnerships and targeted technology collaborations. The company focuses on delivering mission-ready artificial intelligence solutions designed for defense and national security operations. Strategic alliances remain an important part of this approach as the company works to strengthen its position in government and defense technology markets.



The company has formed a partnership with C Speed, a provider of advanced software-defined radar solutions. The collaboration combines BigBear.ai’s analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities with radar technology to deliver real-time intelligence and operational support in complex environments. This initiative is expected to strengthen the company’s offering for defense and intelligence agencies by supporting faster situational awareness and operational decision-making.



BigBear.ai is also collaborating with Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups. The collaboration focuses on applying artificial intelligence solutions within shipyard operations. The effort aims to improve operational efficiency and support modernization initiatives across defense-related shipbuilding programs.



Technology integration remains another focus. The acquisition of the Ask Sage platform strengthens the company’s ability to deploy secure generative AI tools for defense and intelligence missions. The platform allows government users to integrate and deploy advanced AI models in secure environments while maintaining operational flexibility.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company continued investing in research and development to build new capabilities across national security technologies. These investments support the broader strategy of delivering specialized AI solutions designed for mission-critical defense operations.



As defense agencies increase focus on advanced technologies, BigBear.ai’s partnership strategy could help expand its presence in the defense technology market.

How Do Key AI Defense Peers Position Themselves?

Competition across AI platforms serving government and defense customers adds context to BigBear.ai’s recent performance. One notable competitor is Palantir Technologies PLTR, which provides advanced data analytics and AI software to defense and intelligence agencies. Palantir has built greater scale and delivered steadier growth in recent quarters, supported by sizeable government contracts and wider adoption of AI tools across U.S. defense and intelligence programs.



Another industry participant is C3.ai AI, which develops enterprise AI applications for government, defense and industrial organizations. C3.ai focuses on helping agencies integrate complex data sets and deploy machine-learning solutions for operational tasks. The company has also expanded its presence in defense programs through collaborations with agencies under the U.S. Department of Defense.



Within this competitive environment, both Palantir and C3.ai underscore the pressures facing BigBear.ai. Palantir benefits from stronger scale and contract visibility, while C3.ai continues building enterprise AI capabilities. BigBear.ai must translate its defense AI opportunities into more consistent revenue growth to strengthen its position.

BBAI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of BBAI have trended downward 32.5% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 Index, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 13, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of BBAI

BBAI’s bottom-line estimates for 2026 have widened over the past 30 days, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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